Two Premier League clubs keen on signing PSG striker Hugo Ekitike – Reports

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are allegedly interested in snapping up Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Hugo Ekitike in the near future.

The Hammers were amongst the most active clubs earlier this summer, dishing out around £120 million to rope in five new players. However, they failed to sign a like-for-like replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta for an initial £22 million last month.

Roy Hodgson's outfit, on the other hand, were quite reserved in their recruitment in the summer transfer window. They roped in four new stars, including zero strikers, for a combined fee of around £34 million.

Now, according to Football Insider, both West Ham and Crystal Palace are hoping to reignite their interest in Ekitike next January. They are keen to make the most of the striker's situation at the Parc des Princes.

Ekitike, 21, joined PSG on an initial loan transfer with a £25 million buy option from Stade de Reims last summer. However, since making his move permanent, he has featured in eight minutes of first-team action.

As a result, the France U21 international is reportedly keen to leave Luis Enrique's side in the upcoming winter transfer window. He is said to have rejected a move to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the deal to bring Randal Kolo Muani due to his desire to join an English club.

Prior to his transfer to PSG in 2022, Ekitike shot to recognition due to his breakout season at Reims in the 2021-22 campaign. He scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 1372 minutes of action, spread across 26 matches across competitions for his boyhood team.

So far, Ekitike has netted four goals in 33 overall appearances for PSG.

Will PSG's Hugo Ekitike do well in England?

Should Hugo Ekitike choose to depart the Parisians to switch to a mid-table Premier League outfit, he could relish a brilliant time. His pace and physicality would prove to be an added advantage for him in England.

Ekitike, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, would provide a good competition for places at West Ham. He would rotate with Danny Ings and Michail Antonio in the number nine role at the Hammers.

On the other hand, the PSG striker could emerge as a first-choice striker at Crystal Palace should he join them next year. He would displace the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard from the lineup.