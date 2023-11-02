Will Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag? Report suggests the club's stance on the Dutchman's future amid poor run of form

Manchester United's hierarchy are reportedly sticking by Erik ten Hag despite his side's miserable run of form under his tutelage this season.

According to The Independent (via Metro), the Premier League giants are not planning to part with Ten Hag despite mounting pressure growing on the Dutch coach. His Red Devils side's latest setback came in a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (November 1).

That result followed another 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford to cross-city rivals Manchester City last weekend. It has been Manchester United's worst start to a season since 1986-87.

There are suggestions that issues are growing in the dressing room and this has led to question marks over Ten Hag's future. He signed a three-year deal with the club in June 2022.

Ten Hag oversaw a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup triumph, ending the Red Devils' six-year trophy draught in his debut campaign. But, his side have faltered this term, losing eight games across competitions.

However, there is an acceptance that the problems at Old Trafford lie deeper than with the manager. The club's ownership uncertainty has been a constant headache for players, staff, and Ten Hag.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United which could see him oversee sporting decisions. Ten Hag's recruitment has been questioned amid a poor showing from his summer signings this campaign.

The Red Devils' summer signings:

Mason Mount (£60 million), Rasmus Hojlund (£72 million), Andre Onana (£47.5 million), Altay Bayindir (£4.2 million), Sergio Reguilon (loan), Sofyan Amrabat (loan with a £27 million buy option), Jonny Evans (free transfer).

Ten Hag insists he's a fighter amid pressure growing on the Manchester United boss

Manchester United made an embarrassing exit from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at the hands of Newcastle. Eddie Howe's side made a mockery of the Red Devils, with Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock on the scoresheet.

It means Ten Hag's side's defense of their Carabao Cup crown was ended by a Magpies side they beat 2-0 in last season's final. His players were booed as they left the pitch at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag gave a defiant response to questions regarding his future at the club. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm a fighter. I’m confident I can do it, but at this moment we are in a bad place. I take responsibility — but I see it as a challenge. I have to stick together with my players and fight together."

The problem Ten Hag has is that his side have regressed from last season, almost reversing what was an admirable 2022-23 campaign. The former Ajax coach does have credit in the bank from last season but he's overseeing a dismal run at one of, if not, the most scrutinized clubs in world football.