Xavi wants Barcelona star to stay amid interest from Premier League clubs - Reports

According to SPORT, Xavi wants Ez Abde to stay at Barcelona despite the interest from Premier League clubs. The Moroccan is a part of the club's pre-season squad for the 2023-24 season.

Abde spent the previous season away on loan at Osasuna and scored six goals and provided two assists in 34 matches across competitions. However, with the Blaugrana's financial situation, Abde was expected to be sold in the summer market.

That said, Xavi thinks that the player's dribbling skills could act as an X-factor and open up games. Hence, the Spanish coach wants the player to stay at the club.

With Ferran Torres' future at the club uncertain, Abde could prove to be a key player in the left wing. Barca were previously interested in bringing Yannick Fereira Carrasco for that position. A deal, however, didn't materialize.

Abde has so far made 12 appearances for Barcelona's senior team, scoring one goal. He could increase that number next season under Xavi.

Gerardo Martino spoke about his Barcelona stint

Gerardo Martino, the current coach of Inter Miami, was in charge of Barcelona for 59 games during the 2013-14 season. He won 40, drew 11, and lost eight of those matches.

Martino, however, failed to win a trophy in his Barca stint and the South American coach has now opened up on his stint at the Catalan club, telling (via Barca Universal):

“I didn’t adequately measure what it is like to coach Barça and that came at a heavy price. It was the hardest year of my career. I wasn’t aware of everything that this challenge entailed. I had not been a player at Barça, nor at Boca or River, and I ended up paying a high price for my inexperience to coach in one of these big leagues.”

Martino now has two familiar faces at Inter Miami as former Barca superstars Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi have joined the club. They both made their debuts during the 2-1 win against Cruz Azul on July 21 with Messi scoring a 94th-minute free-kick winner.