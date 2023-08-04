Arsenal interested in signing PL star as potential backup for Bukayo Saka - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in signing Aston Villa star Emi Buendia as a back-up for Bukayo Saka.

Bunedia, an Argentina international, joined Villa in 2021 for £33 million, which could potentially rise up to £38 million. The winger has scored nine goals and provided as many assists in 78 games across competitions for the Villains.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners as they look to bolster their attack before the start of the season. Mikel Arteta's side take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6).

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the game. Hence, Arteta could need to rely on Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz to lead the attack. More depth in attack could help Arteta next season, as his team are back in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have bolstered their defence significantly, adding Jurrien Timber and Josip Sutalo is also on their radar. Moreover, the club have agreed personal terms with David Raya, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Brentford, though, have rejected the north Londoners' opening bid for Raya.

Adding Buendia to the squad could further help the Gunners bolster their ranks as they look to improve on their second-placed Premier League finish last season.

What Mikel Arteta has said about Arsenal's title ambitions?

Since taking over as the Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has given the Gunners some much-needed direction, which they lacked since Arsene Wenger's departure.

Arteta led the team to a second-placed finish in the EPL last term and is keen on winning silverware with the club he once captained. When asked about whether the club want to compete for every trophy they play for, Arteta said (via football.london):

"This is what we want. Fighting for trophies on every front and seeking to be the best, but we have to prove that. What we did last season wasn’t enough to win the biggest trophy, and we have to be better.

"That comes from trying to be better every day, making better decisions, playing better and deserving to win games. At the end, the outcomes will come by themselves."

Arsenal are building a team of young players who are ready to make an immediate impact. With a shred tactician like Arteta at the helm, they ca only be expected to get better.