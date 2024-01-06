Arsenal keen on signing midfielder Manchester United wanted to sign as Casemiro replacement - Reports

According to TEAMTalk, Arsenal are keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has been identified by Manchester United as Casemiro's replacement.

Onana joined the Toffees from Lille in 2022 for €35 million and has since been a crucial player for them. The defensive midfielder has made 56 appearances for the Merseyside club, including 21 across competitions this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to reinforce their midfield in January, as Thomas Partey's future remains uncertain. Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz remains their first priority. However, Villa's asking price for the Brazilian has put off the Gunners, as Unai Emery's side want €110 million, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners have also been linked with Sau Paulo youngster Pablo Maia as well as Fulham's Portugal international Joao Palhinha. Palhinha, though, is expected to stay put at Craven Cottage till the summer.

Onana, meanwhile, has also attracted Manchester United's interest. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Belgium international for a while. They view Onana as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who has suffered a decline in form this season.

Onana's contract with Everton runs till 2027, and the defensive midfielder has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Mark Schwarzer reckons Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should join Manchester United in January

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since David Raya's loan arrival from Brentford in the summer. The England international has made only nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Former Chelsea star Mark Schwarzer has said that Ramsdale should move on from the Emirates and pointed out Old Trafford as a destination for the 25-year-old. He said (via The Boot Room):

“If he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which, I think, would also be an excellent destination for him."

Andre Onana is set to join Cameroon for AFCON 2024 on January 15. With Onana on international duty, Altay Bayindir is set to step up.

The Turk, though, is yet to make his debut for the club since his reported £4.3 million summer move from Fenerbahce. Schwarzer has suggested that Ramsdale could be a good option for Erik ten Hag.