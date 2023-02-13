Chelsea interested in signing 21-year-old Barcelona star currently out on loan - Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea are interested in Barcelona star Ez Abde, who's currently on loan at Osasuna. Despite signing the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January, the Blues are exploring more attacking reinforcements.

Abde has impressed during his spell in Osasuna, establishing himself as one of the best dribblers in Spanish and European football. The Moroccan could have come handy for Xavi Hernandez's side this season.

With Ousmane Dembele out injured and Memphis Depay sold, the Blaugrana are a bit light in attack. Lackluster performances from Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres haven't helped the team's cause either.

Michael🇦🇷 @The_Devicenest EZ ABDE



15 Games: 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 chances created, 72.4% Pass success ratio, 52.8% dribble success ratio



All though his numbers might not be impressive, he has shown his skill set to trouble the opponents. He already has admirers from the PL. He can be key for Xavi next we EZ ABDE15 Games: 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 chances created, 72.4% Pass success ratio, 52.8% dribble success ratioAll though his numbers might not be impressive, he has shown his skill set to trouble the opponents. He already has admirers from the PL. He can be key for Xavi next we https://t.co/64shQi7Wvu

Nevertheless, Barcelona are keen on keeping the player at the club next season. However, Abde has caught Chelsea's eyes with his performances. Joan Laporta and Mateu Alneny will look to listen to right offers for the player. The Blaugrana are understood to be asking for a fee of €30 million for Abde.

The 21-year-old has made 17 appearances for Osasuna this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Barcelona could bring Aubameyang back to Camp Nou

Aubameyang could return to Barcelona.

Pierre-Emerick Aaubameyang left Barcelona on deadline day of the summer transfer window to move to Chelsea. Aubameyang's stay in London, though, has been far from ideal.

The Gabonese superstar has failed to cement his place in Graham Potter's XI. In 18 appearances, Aubameyang has scored only three goals and provided one assist.

The 33-year-old recently turned down a move to MLS side LAFC. He's keen to fight for his spot in the team and will stay till the end of the season. However, it looks certain that Aubameyang will be sold in the summer.

During his half season at the Camp Nou, the Gabonese was impressive. He scored 13 goals and provided an assist in 24 games across competitions for the Blaugranas. So, a return to the Catalunya might be on the cards for the former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund ace.

