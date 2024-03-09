Chelsea interested in signing 25-year-old Arsenal star in the summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested to snap up Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

Ramsdale, 25, has played second fiddle to Brentford loanee David Raya, who arrived at the Emirates on a season-long loan deal in the summer and is expected to be signed permanently.

Having played a key role in their creditable second-placed Premier League finish last season - keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 games - the Englishman has featured just 10 times across competitions this term, keeping three shutouts. With his situation unlikely to improve anytime soon, Ramsdale - despite being contracted till 2026 - could be on the move this summer.

As per TBR, the Blues are keen to snap up the custodian, who has not played since the FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool in January. Journalist Dean Jones recently said that Ramsdale also has interest from Newcastle United:

“I think basic logic tells you that Ramsdale cannot continue to just sit on the bench watching Arsenal week in week out. He’s basically got a season ticket at the moment. That’s not really where he needs to be at this moment in his career. He’s been very professional this season and credit to him for remaining so patient when others would not have.

“He will definitely have offers to leave. I think we will see rumours around that build in May and as we head into the Euros. I know Newcastle and Chelsea both have a level of interest. I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale did not end up leaving Arsenal in the summer.”

The Gunners are in an enticing Premier League title race, trailing leaders Liverpool (65) by just two points with 11 games remaining, while the Blues are way down in 11th.

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea have had contrasting campaigns, especially in the Premier League.

While Mikel Arteta's side are bonafide contenders, the Blues have struggled for consistency, finding themselves 19 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, having played a game more.

The Gunners take on Brentford at home in the league on Saturday (March 9), where a win will temporarily take them top of the standings. Meanwhile, Chelsea take on Newcastle United in Premier League action at home two days later.

Unlike the Gunners - who exited both domestic competitions early - Pochettino's side have fared better. While they lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, they are into the FA Cup quarterfinal, where they play Leicester City at home on March 17.