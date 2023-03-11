Chelsea set to prioritise signing Manchester United target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester United.

Both Premier League clubs were interested in the Dutch midfielder last summer as well. The Red Devils also put in a bid, but De Jong refused to move away from the Camp Nou. He has since then made 32 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season, bagging two goals and one assist.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United will reignite their interest in De Jong in the summer. The midfielder would prefer to stay at Barcelona, but the Spanish giants need to sell players to deal with their financial issues.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:



90% pass accuracy

56 touches

7/10 ground duels won

3 interceptions

3 tackles won

2/2 dribbles completed

2/3 long balls completed

1 clearance

1 block



Put in a SHIFT. ⚙️ Frenkie de Jong’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid:90% pass accuracy56 touches7/10 ground duels won3 interceptions3 tackles won2/2 dribbles completed2/3 long balls completed1 clearance 1 blockPut in a SHIFT. ⚙️ https://t.co/XWuMgEO1IK

The Blues have spent over £600 million in the two previous transfer windows over 17 players. They signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of £105 million. However, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's injury issues, Chelsea will look to sign another midfielder in the summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Casemiro last summer. However, Scott McTominay and Fred could depart the club in the summer, opening the door for De Jong's potential arrival. The Dutch midfielder has also previously played under United manager Erik ten Hag during their time at Ajax.

He joined Barcelona in 2019 and has since contributed 15 goals and 19 assists in 172 games across competitions.

Manchester United and Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong wants to continue at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong recently opened up about his desire to stay at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea last summer. He stressed that he wants to continue with the Spanish club, telling RAC1 (via 90min):

"I was calm, because I knew I wanted to continue at Barca, and I haven't changed my opinion. I had always dreamed of playing for Barca, and I want to succeed as a Barca player. And now I'm calm, and I want to continue at Barca."

He added:

"I have never won the league. This is my fourth year here, and it's the closest I've ever been, but there's still a long way to go. I want to win this league; it is the main goal we have, and we will give everything to achieve it.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I always dreamed of playing for Barça and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here”, tells Frenkie de Jong: “Last summer I was always calm as I knew I would stay at Barça and I never changed my mind”“I always dreamed of playing for Barça and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here”, tells @EsportsRAC1 Frenkie de Jong: “Last summer I was always calm as I knew I would stay at Barça and I never changed my mind” 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“I always dreamed of playing for Barça and I want to succeed here. I want to continue here”, tells @EsportsRAC1. https://t.co/LQOKZWg6hc

As per the aforementioned Football Insider report, Xavi would also prefer to keep De Jong at the club. However, the club's financial issues could force his hand into selling the Dutchman.

Poll : 0 votes