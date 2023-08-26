Manchester United keen on signing 26-year-old star despite missing deadline set by his club - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly still in the fray to sign midfielder Sofian Amrabat despite missing the Friday (August 25) deadline set by Fiorentina.

As per Corriere dello Sport, La Viola wanted United to conclude a deal for the 26-year-old by Friday, as they're far from amused with the delay from the English side. They want to have enough time to scour the market for a replacement if Amrabat indeed leaves the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the next few days.

Amrabat was a standout star in Morocco's historic run to the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and also enjoyed a good season with Fiorentina. However, as per jounalist Gianluca de Franzo, despite United missing the deadline to close out a deal for Amrabat, the Morrocan could still leave La Viola in the next few days.

The 26-year-old appeared 49 times across competitions last season, contributing one goal. Amrabat hasn't featured for Vincenzo Italiano's side this campaign, considering his imminent departure.

Manchester United boss looking to sign 'right' left-back before transfer window closes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have started the new Premier League season with a win and a loss. Manager Erik ten Hag has brought in a few new players this summer - like Mason Mount and Andre Onana - but might need to delve into the transfer market.

That's because left-back Luke Shaw sustained a muscular injury, and as per The Sun, he's set to miss at least two months of action. With the transfer window closing in less than two weeks, Ten Hag knows it will be challenging to bring in the right replacement.

If he's unsuccessful, the Dutchman said (as per ManUtd news) that his current squad is good enough to deal with any eventualities, like the unfortunate injury to Shaw:

"We have to anticipate situations. So if there are opportunities, yes. But it has to be the right player. And otherwise we have to deal with the current squad.”

It remains to be seen how lines up at left-back in their Premier League outing at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26).