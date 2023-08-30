"Ready to try new chapter" - Fabrizio Romano claims PL star is willing to join Chelsea amid interest from London club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer, a Chelsea target, is willing to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Palmer, 21, has come up the ranks at the Etihad and made 41 appearances across competitions, contributing six goals and an assist. The attacking midfielder bagged a goal and an assist in 25 games across competitions last season as Pep Guardiola's men won their first continental treble.

He's contracted at the Etihad till 2026 and has made a good start to his 2023-24 campaign, scoring twice in three games across competitions. However, Palmer's future seems to lie away from the Etihad.

Romano has reported that the 21-year-old has said 'yes' to Chelsea as he seeks a new chapter in his young career. City want around £45 million for the player, who's said to be one of the Blues' top targets.

Romano tweeted:

"Cole Palmer said yes to Chelsea move. He’d be ready to try new chapter — up to the clubs now. Negotiations with Man City continue as Chelsea are working on solutions. Fee has to be around £45m to get it done. Cole’s the top target for Chelsea, as revealed."

Expand Tweet

With the transfer window closing on Friday (September 1), Palmer might have already played his last for City.

"I want to win every single competition" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino

Ahead of his team's Carabao Cup opener against FC Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30), new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that he wants to win all the major trophies.

He said that he wants to inculcate the same philosophy in his support staff and players. After the club endured a dismal 2022-23 campaign, where they finished a lowly 12th, they're looking to start afresh under the Argentine.

Pochettino said ahead of the Wimbledon game that there's no time to waste, as the focus has to be on winning and winning now. The Argentinian said (as quoted by BBC):

"I want to win the Carabao Cup, I want to win the FA Cup, I want to win the Premier League, then we see what happens after. I want to win every single competition because I become older. I want to win."

He added:

"I cannot wait and think this season the only focus is this and then this season the focus is on that, no. (There is) no time to waste time. It's about wanting to win and that's the idea I want to get into the players and staff."

The Blues are tied 1-1 against Wimbledon at half time in their Carabao Cup second-round clash.