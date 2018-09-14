Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sterling fit for City v Fulham as contract negotiations drag on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:45 IST
Sterling - cropped
Raheem Sterling celebrates against Arsenal

Raheem Sterling will return to action for Manchester City against Fulham despite missing England's games against Spain and Switzerland through injury.

Sterling started six matches as Gareth Southgate's men finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup and has scored twice in three Premier League starts for the reigning champions this term.

A back complaint ruled the 23-year-old winger out of the double-header but Guardiola confirmed he has the all-clear for Fulham's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"He's fit. In the last days [in training] he has been better," the City boss told a pre-match news conference.

Sterling is into the final two years of his contract in Manchester and Guardiola reiterated his desire to tie the former Liverpool winger to a long-term deal.

However, he conceded the final decision regarding the future of a player who was recently linked to Real Madrid is out of his hands.

"It's well known that we are delighted with him and want him to continue," Guardiola added.

"The club asked me my opinion about that, we shared that. And after that it is the club and Raheem's agent. I am outside. I am not involved.

"Sometimes this kind of thing needs its own time. The important thing is Raheem and his people know how delighted we are with him.

"After that maybe it will happen, maybe not."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday Four
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City must do to succeed next season...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jesus signs five-year Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Sterling knows we want him - Guardiola on new deal for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid Manchester City players in 2018
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City - 3 Talking points 
RELATED STORY
Racism behind Sterling criticism, says ex-Arsenal star...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola promises more from City as Liverpool, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects De Bruyne release-clause talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us