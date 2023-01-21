Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Middlesbrough face Sunderland in a mouth-watering Tyne and Wear derby in the EFL Championship on Sunday (January 22) at the Stadium of Light, looking to extend their winning run to five games. With 42 points in 27 games, the Boro are fourth in the standings and competing for Premier League promotion.

Since losing 2-1 to Burnley in mid-December, the club have won their next four in a row. The only sour note during this run has been the 5-1 thrashing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup third round earlier this month.

Middlesbrough have made genuine progress under Michael Carrick, who became their permanent manager in October after Chris Wilder was given the boot following just two wins from their opening 11 games.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are down in 10th position but have accrued only four points fewer than Middlesbrough. However, the Black Cats have failed to win their last two games.

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 150 previous clashes between the two sides, with Sunderland leading 61-51.

Sunderland haven't beaten Middlesbrough since a 2-1 FA Cup triumph in February 2012, while their last league win (2-0) over the side came in September 2008.

Middlesbrough are currently on a seven game unbeaten run against Sunderland, winning six

Sunderland have lost four of their last six home league games - as many as they had in the previous 23

This is the first meeting between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light since February 2018 - a 3-3 draw with both teams having a man sent off

Having won their last four games, Middlesbrough could win five in a row for the first time since April 2016 (six)

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough are the overwhelming favourites, coming into the game on the back of four wins and boasting an unbeaten run in the derby for nearly 11 years.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have gone off the boil since beating Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, which doesn't hold them in good stead ahead of Sunday's game.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Middlesbrough

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

