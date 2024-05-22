“This is s**t” - When Toni Kroos publicly hit out at Real Madrid kit for being ‘uncomfortable’ and 'not at all pleasant'

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is retiring at the end of the season. But there was a time not too long back when the legendary German didn't mince words while describing the design of the club's new home kit.

Kroos, 34, is one of the best midfielders of his generation, achieving success at Bayern Munich and then at Los Blancos, where he arrived in the summer of 2014 and is still going strong.

In 463 games across competitions, he has contributed 28 goals and 98 assists. However, on Tuesday (May 21), Kroos announced that the upcoming 2024 European Championships with Germany will be his last as a player.

That essentially means that the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be his last game as a Los Blancos player. Meanwhile, in March 2023, Kroos had a go at Adidas on his podcast (as per Football Espana) for the design of Los Blancos' home kit:

“This season we also have a neck. A polo shirt is not a football jersey. This is aimed at all manufacturers: this is s***! T-shirts with collars are not good. They are uncomfortable and not at all pleasant.

“Then you have two buttons up there. You just need to add a few more buttons and we start playing with a shirt. It’s not nice.”

Fast forward to the present, Toni Kroos will look to add to his 22 titles with Los Blancos who look to win the Champions League for a record-extending 15th time.

"Real Madrid is and will be my last club" - Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos reminisced on Instagram about his 10 years as a Real Madrid player, having arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 and going on to make nearly 500 appearances.

As he looked back at a successful decade at the club, the affable German profusely thanked the club and Madridistas for their 'affection' and 'love,' as he posted on social media:

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time!"

Thanking everyone for making him welcome at the club he explained that the Euros next month will mark the end of his professional career:

"I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship.

Proclaiming his love for Los Blancos and desire to finish while still at the top, Kroos concluded:

"As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own.

"My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!

