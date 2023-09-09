“Those ambitions are not too high when I look at my qualities” – New Manchester City signing talks up Ballon d'Or hopes

New Manchester City recruit Jeremy Doku recently opened up on his qualities and his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Doku joined the Cityzens from Stade Rennais for a transfer fee worth €65 million in the summer. The Belgian winger made his debut in their 5-1 win over Fulham and while he failed to get a goal contribution, he was excellent in the game.

In a recent interview with Het Laatste Nieuws (via Voetbalkrant.com), Doku spoke about his ambitions, including winning the Ballon d'Or, saying:

"I prefer to keep some goals to myself, but those ambitions are not too high when I look at my qualities."

He added:

"On the contrary. I consciously set my standards so high because I know what my qualities are and what I am capable of."

Manchester City signed Doku after Riyad Mahrez's move to Al-Alhi.

Doku, 21, is famous for his ability to dribble past opponents on eight wing. He made 92 appearances in his three-year spell with Rennes, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists. The winger has also earned 14 caps for the Belgium national team and scored two goals.

Antoine Greizmann names his favorites for the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Many believe the 2023 Ballon d'Or is a straight competition between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. However, France and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Greizmann has different thoughts.

He jokingly named himself as the favorite before naming Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. He acknowledged Haaland's exploits but pointed out that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in consideration for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Greizmann said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Who should win the Ballon d'Or? Me. I should win, you forget I'm nominated too haha. If not me, then Messi or Mbappe. Haaland had a great season, but it's a World Cup year, you know?”

Messi bagged 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain, helping them win the Ligue 1 title. He also captained Argentina to the FIFA World Cup victory, winning the Golden Ball for his seven goals and three assists.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was also excellent at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final. He also scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for PSG.

Haaland, meanwhile, won the treble with Manchester City, registering 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions. He broke the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season with 36 goals in 35 games.