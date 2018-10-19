Top 3 predictions for the Ballon d'Or 2018

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 717 // 19 Oct 2018, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Lionel Messi make it to the top 3 for the Ballon d'Or this year?

A footballer might win numerous collective titles in his career, but will always desire for the greatest ever individual title, the Ballon d’Or. Recent history shows that the player with exceptional individual performances throughout the year, coupled with the club’s success in domestic/European competitions ranks amongst the top candidates to win the award.

While winning the award once is quite a big achievement, there are two aliens who have done it over and over in the past ten seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared a total number of ten Ballon d’Ors between them from 2008.

The Portuguese and the Argentine have settled with five Ballon d’Ors each till date. However, Ronaldo has an edge over Messi this season, as he’d be hoping to lift his record sixth Ballon d’Or.

The FIFA World Cup year always marks a major impact on the Ballon d’Or favourites, and has done just that this year as well. Mohamed Salah’s form in the past season, coupled with Kylian Mbappe’s exceptional year with both his club and national side has made them rank above the veteran Lionel Messi.

However, Salah’s downfall this season might cause him to drop down in the final list as Messi would try to clinch the fourth or the third spot in the coming months.

Lets have a look at the expected top 3 finalists for the award.

#3 Kylian Mbappe

The 19-year-old has the world under his feet at the moment

The 19-year-old Frenchman has surprised the world with his elite performances on the biggest stages, and his jaw dropping abilities in the last couple of years.

The PSG forward scored 13 league goals, and provided 7 assists for the French giants last season in Ligue 1, as they continued their domination of the French top flight.

Kylian Mbappe scored 4 goals for the World Cup winning French side, and was chosen as the best young player of the tournament. The French prodigy has started this season on fire, as he has already scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in just 7 appearances for PSG this season.

The teenager has a bright future ahead, and is expected to outperform Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it is expected that the Frenchman will finish at the number three spot in this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 3 NEXT