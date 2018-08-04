Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tuchel: Young PSG side fantastic in Trophee des Champions success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
48   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:51 IST
Thomas Tuchel
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel hailed his inexperienced Paris Saint-Germain side after a "fantastic" 4-0 win against Monaco in the Trophee des Champions.

Angel Di Maria scored PSG's first and last goals in China on Saturday, with young forwards Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah also on the scoresheet.

Neymar was deemed only ready for a 14-minute cameo from the bench after returning from his post-World Cup holiday as left-back Stanley N'Soki provided a pair of assists.

And Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery at Parc des Princes, was delighted with the way PSG approached their defeat of Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in difficult conditions in Shenzhen.

"We are very happy," Tuchel told reporters. "I am very happy because we won our first final.

"It is fantastic. We won 4-0, it is incredible. And we deserved it. We won. We played as a team and I loved that.

"It was a very young team. And the circumstances were very tough, it was very hot.

"But we played with intensity, with a lot of intensity, and we played as a team. It is great."

A thumping defeat was a chastening experience for Monaco, with coach Leonardo Jardim feeling his side had made a strong start before falling to PSG's extra quality.

"I think there were two parts in the game. During the first 30 minutes, in the first half, it was a balanced game. We were more organised than our opponent," Jardim said.

"But our opponent has a lot of talent and they managed to score the first goal. Then it was very hot. We had a lack of intensity. So it is fair. Paris were better than us. They showed quality, they controlled the game.

"As I said, in the first 30 minutes, we showed energy and solidarity, we had a balanced game. But then Paris did what they wanted."

Omnisport
NEWS
Tuchel won't take risks with Neymar in Trophee des Champions
RELATED STORY
Neymar starts on bench for PSG in Trophee des Champions
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tuchel sings Pharrell classic after first PSG title
RELATED STORY
Mbappe backs Tuchel for PSG success
RELATED STORY
Neymar joins PSG in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Tuchel is a great coach - Emery talks up his PSG successor
RELATED STORY
Wenger is my idol – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
ICC 2018: What we learned from PSG's 3-2 win over...
RELATED STORY
Tuchel blindsided by Cavani report after first PSG win
RELATED STORY
Tuchel expects Cavani to stay amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us