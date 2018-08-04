Tuchel: Young PSG side fantastic in Trophee des Champions success

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel hailed his inexperienced Paris Saint-Germain side after a "fantastic" 4-0 win against Monaco in the Trophee des Champions.

Angel Di Maria scored PSG's first and last goals in China on Saturday, with young forwards Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah also on the scoresheet.

Neymar was deemed only ready for a 14-minute cameo from the bench after returning from his post-World Cup holiday as left-back Stanley N'Soki provided a pair of assists.

And Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery at Parc des Princes, was delighted with the way PSG approached their defeat of Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in difficult conditions in Shenzhen.

"We are very happy," Tuchel told reporters. "I am very happy because we won our first final.

"It is fantastic. We won 4-0, it is incredible. And we deserved it. We won. We played as a team and I loved that.

"It was a very young team. And the circumstances were very tough, it was very hot.

"But we played with intensity, with a lot of intensity, and we played as a team. It is great."

A thumping defeat was a chastening experience for Monaco, with coach Leonardo Jardim feeling his side had made a strong start before falling to PSG's extra quality.

"I think there were two parts in the game. During the first 30 minutes, in the first half, it was a balanced game. We were more organised than our opponent," Jardim said.

"But our opponent has a lot of talent and they managed to score the first goal. Then it was very hot. We had a lack of intensity. So it is fair. Paris were better than us. They showed quality, they controlled the game.

"As I said, in the first 30 minutes, we showed energy and solidarity, we had a balanced game. But then Paris did what they wanted."