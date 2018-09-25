Twitter goes berserk after finding out Messi voted for Ronaldo at FIFA Best Awards

Messi and Ronaldo at the Ballon d'Or Awards

The 2018 FIFA The Best Awards was successfully held on Monday in London, in an event that saw worthy footballers being rewarded for their efforts in the year under review.

The biggest winner on the night was Luka Modric, who was voted Player of the Year after beating off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

The Real Madrid star is a worthy recipient of the award, having played a key role in Los Blancos’ run to Champions League glory, as well as Croatia’s surge to the final of the World Cup.

That, though, has not stopped the FIFA Best Football Awards from courting controversy from some football fans. But following the revelation of the votes from coaches, captains and journalists, it is clear that the winners emerged by popular decision.

However, one other thing that has got the world talking is the fact that Lionel Messi voted for rival Ronaldo in his three-man list for the FIFA Best Player award.

The Argentine voted Modric first, picked Kylian Mbappe second and put Ronaldo third on his list, to the surprise of many. Ronaldo, however, did not vote for Messi in his top three candidates for the award.

The Portuguese opted for Raphael Verane, Modric and Antoine Griezmann in that order. The world of Twitter has gone wild since the votes of each player were made public by FIFA.

For many fans, it is shocking that Messi would vote for his perennial adversary when he could have just picked one of his Barcelona teammates. Others also believe the Barca captain only voted for Ronaldo because he himself could not make the final three nominee spots.

But for now, let’s take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter after it was revealed that Messi actually voted for Ronaldo:

Difference b/w Messi and Others:-



Ronaldo Hates Messi So He Voted

Varane

Modric

Griezmann



Kane's England lost the Semi vs Croatia so he ignored Modric & voted

Ronaldo

Messi

KDB



Despite losing vs Croatia & Fra Messi voted for

Luka Modric

Mbappe

Ronaldo #FIFAFootballAwards — S H O Ã I B 🇵🇰 (@MisterShebi) September 25, 2018

They never voted for eachother before and Messi knew Ronaldo wouldn't vote for him so he did it on purpose to make headlines. #besmart — TheRonaldoBible (@TheRonaldoBible) September 24, 2018

People saying Messi voted Ronaldo but Ronaldo didn't vote him... Aren't you supposed to vote the best player for that year? — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) September 25, 2018

Interesting to see who voted for who in the FIFA best awards.



Lionel Messi gave Cristiano Ronaldo a 3rd place vote.



Cristiano Ronaldo did not have Messi in his list...https://t.co/WnEooiMt9v — Will Gavin (@WillGav) September 24, 2018

Could be wrong but believe this is the first time Messi or Ronaldo has voted for the other.



Also interesting to see Messi put Mbappé 2nd. Shows how much of an impression he left on Messi. pic.twitter.com/B2AXhuXID3 — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 24, 2018

So Messi voted for Ronaldo but Ronaldo didn't even vote for Messi...wow speaks volumes — Nana Sefah (@RydersrideNana) September 24, 2018

Messi voted for Ronaldo. Very significant. Means Messi no longer views Ronaldo as a threat to the throne. It's Messi vs Mbappé now. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) September 24, 2018

Just saw that Messi voted for Modric, Mbappe, and Ronaldo.

It takes a certain type of character to vote for the best player of your rival club, your rival, and the 19 year old who eliminated you from the World Cup and idolizes your rival. — Juan (@socraticjuan) September 24, 2018

For the first time in my life I must admit my admiration for Lionel Messi in the FIFA Awards.



Messi wasn't part of the Top Three Nominees but he voted for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Top Three ranks.



Cristiano... https://t.co/uAWiwOF6ba — El Akyereko Jefazo😉 (@AkwasiAkyereko) September 25, 2018

The reason Messi's Votes stands out to people is that he put his Differences with Ronaldo aside and Voted for him.



Now that shows how much respect and Love Messi has for the game. You can't love soccer and hate /dislike Messi — Blvck_Divergent (@SkylaGrey1) September 25, 2018

Messi voted Ronaldo into his top 3 for The Best.

Ronaldo did not vote Messi in his top 3.

He choose Varane at #1 over Modric who clearly was the biggest threat to him for the award. — griffin (FCB) (@PCoutinho__7) September 24, 2018

Messi voted for -Modric, Mbappe and Ronaldo



Ronaldo voted for - Varane, Modric, Griezman



I am not saying anything. #FIFAFootballAwards — Segmentation fault (@vallabhpatade) September 24, 2018

Messi fans trying to bring out character because Messi voted for Ronaldo and Ronaldo didn’t vote for Messi. It’s really not our fault Messi and Ronaldo both know the facts. — KB9 (@IconicCristiano) September 24, 2018

When Lionel Messi voted for Cristiano Ronaldo but Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't voted for him.

Messi :#FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/f5Xk3BOCSA — Abiodun Ajide (@AbiodunLV) September 24, 2018