Vietnam Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023 

Vietnam Women and Spain Women square off at McLennan Park 1 in a friendly on Friday (July 14).

Vietnam are coming off a 2-0 defeat against New Zealand in a friendly on Monday. Catherine Bott and Jacqui Hand scored first-half goals to inspire the Football Ferns to the win. Spain, meanwhile, saw off Denmark 2-0 iin a friendly last week. Olma Batlle and Salma Paralluelo scored in either half.

La Roja will continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with this friendly. They have been grouped in Group C with Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia. Vietnam, meanwhile, are in Group E alongside USA, Netherlands and Portugal.

Vietnam Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Spain have won nine of their last ten games, including the last five.

Vietnam have lost their last five friendlies, conceding 16 goals and scoring twice.

Six of Spain's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

There have been goals scored in both halves in Spain's last seven games.

Spain have led at half-time in nine of their last ten games.

Vietnam have conceded at least twice in their last three games.

Vietnam Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Spain and Vietnam are going into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with markedly different ambitions.

The Spaniards are one of the contenders for the trophy and have proven players on the highest stage. Vietnam, by contrast, are making their debut at the tournament and have more modest aspirations.

Spain are coming into the game on a fine run of form and will be keen to keep their winning streak running going into the World Cup. Their charge will be led by Alexia Putellas, with the Barcelona midfielder starting their last two games after a lengthy layoff due to injury.

Spain have vastly superior quality to Vietnam and should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vietnam 0-5 Spain

Vietnam Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Spain to win both halves

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals

