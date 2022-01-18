Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (18 January): Claim free loot crate

Gun crates are one way to obtain gun skins within Free Fire. These may be purchased for diamonds in the store, however, not all users can afford them. Events and redeem codes serve as the best alternative for these users.

Free Fire redemption codes often provide players with a gun crate that may be opened to acquire items. However, since the validity period is limited, gamers must redeem it as soon as possible.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (18 January 2022)

Redeem code: QCCQ6VVRK6HD

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The code is currently functional and gamers should redeem it quickly. However, the rewards are only available to players on the European server.

Steps to gain rewards through redeem codes

Most redemption codes are intended to be used through the Rewards Redemption Site. Players can go ahead and follow these steps:

Step 1: Gamers should first access the official website through this link.

However, if users are still using a guest account, they should link their Free Fire ID through the settings before accessing the website.

Step 2: Multiple options will be displayed to sign in to an account. Players can utilize any of these to proceed.

Step 3: After users sign in, they can paste “QCCQ6VVRK6HD” into the text field and click on the confirm button.

If the redemption is successful, a message will appear on the screen that displays the name of the rewards.

Step 4: Players can click okay and sign in to their Free Fire account. The items are usually credited almost immediately. Gamers can collect the rewards through the mail section of the game.

Step 5: Players can open the gun crate through the vault to receive a temporary or permanent M1014 Underground Howl.

Once the code has been deemed invalid, gamers can no longer obtain the loot crate and an error will occur upon pressing the confirm button.

