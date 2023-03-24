How to get Red Carpet Ready Bundle in Free Fire MAX OB39 version

With Alvaro: Reignition in full swing on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, multiple events have gradually been released into the game, offering attractive rewards to interested players. The brand new Alvaro’s Awakening event was officially added to the game on March 24, 2023, and will remain accessible to fans until April 6, 2023.

As such, the event will be active for the next two weeks and encourages gamers to play games and complete missions so that they can collect the freebies that are being offered. Although the event's rewards include the highly anticipated Alvaro character, banner, and avatar, most fans have their eyes set on the permanent outfit - Red Carpet Ready Bundle.

Free Fire MAX: Alvaro’s Awakening features a permanent Red Carpet Ready Bundle and more rewards

The brand new Alvaro’s Awakening event interface is currently live on the Free Fire MAX India server. While the event might seem complicated to complete at first glance, it's actually quite a simple process. Players just have to complete missions to obtain Boom Boom tokens.

These tokens can subsequently be inserted to win the fight against Homer. The round ends as soon as their progress reaches 100%, allowing users to receive Battle Points based on the outcome and their performance.

Upon reaching a particular threshold, players can redeem exciting rewards from this event at no additional cost. The Battle Points milestone, as well as its respective rewards, are listed below:

The new event interface in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Obtain 100 Battle Points to get a free Alvaro character and 5x Alvaro Awakening Emblems

Obtain 150 Battle Points to get a free Explosive Surprise and 10x Alvaro Awakening Emblems

Obtain 200 Battle Points to get a free Angry Bomb Avatar and 10x Alvaro Awakening Emblems

Obtain 230 Battle Points to get a free Angry Bomb Banner and 10x Alvaro Awakening Emblems

Obtain 280 Battle Points to get a free Red Carpet Ready Bundle and 10x Alvaro Awakening Emblems

Players need not worry about these requirements as they're successive in nature, which essentially means that every Battle Point collected will be counted towards all of the items. As a result, fans only need to collect 280 of these event tokens to obtain all five rewards.

Steps to claim the free Red Carpet Ready Bundle and other rewards

You can follow these steps to collect a free Alvaro character as well as the Red Carpet Ready Bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the icon in the top right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the special event interface after completing its relevant missions in Free Fire MAX. You can collect your Boom Boom tokens through the Daily Missions tab.

Step 2: You must insert the tokens to gain the upper hand.

Step 3: You will receive Battle Points based on your results once the battle ends.

You can claim your rewards by clicking on the crate icon on the right side (Image via Garena)

After accumulating the required number of points, you can finally collect the rewards that have been mentioned above by clicking on the respective items from the progress bar on the right.

