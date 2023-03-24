New Free Fire OB39 bundles leaked: OG Hero Night Out bundle, Legendary Scorpio bundle, and more

Free Fire is one of the top-rated battle royale titles with a massive player base across the globe. The title has received its OB39 update with a flurry of new features and various other additions. Developers will also release plenty of colorful outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetics in the game with the update. Players are always mesmerized by cool bundles where they can acquire legendary and rare outfits.

Recently, an Instagram page called NOOBFF 69 leaked one of the upcoming bundles in the OB39 update. The post contains nine leaked outfit bundles and their pricing with it.

This article discusses all the information related to these leaked outfit bundles in the OB39 update of Free Fire.

Legendary Scorpio and other leaked Free Fire OB39 bundles

Here's the complete list of upcoming bundles in the OB39 update:

1) OG Hero in Action bundle

The OG Hero in Action bundle is one of the coolest-looking bundles in the leaked post. It features an amazing white and blue theme. The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

It contains the following items:

OG Hero in Action Top

OG Hero in Action Bottom

OG Hero in Action Shoes

OG Hero in Action Mask

OG Hero in Action Head

2) OG Hero's Day Off bundle

The second entry on the leaked list is OG Hero's Day Off bundle. The outfits in the bundle have cool-looking animations. Priced at 899 diamonds in the store, it will contain the following items:

OG Hero's Day Off Top

OG Hero's Day Off Bottom

OG Hero's Day Off Shoes

OG Hero's Day Off Mask

OG Hero's Day Off Head

3) OG Hero's Night Out bundle

The OG Hero's Night Out bundle features a bright green outlook with eye-catching animations. Gamers can equip it for 899 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

The bundle contains the following items:

OG Hero's Night Out Top

OG Hero's Night Out Bottom

OG Hero's Night Out Shoes

OG Hero's Night Out Mask

OG Hero's Night Out Head

4) OG Heroine bundle

The OG Heroine bundle is a great outfit choice for female characters in Free Fire. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundles contain the following items:

OG Heroine Top

OG Heroine Bottom

OG Heroine Shoes

OG Heroine Mask

OG Heroine Head

5) Scorpio Void bundle

Scorpio Void is going to be one of the most sought-after bundles in the Free Fire OB39 version. The outfits in the bundle look amazing with the red theme. The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundles contain the following items:

Scorpio Void Top

Scorpio Void Bottom

Scorpio Void Shoes

Scorpio Void Mask

Scorpio Void Head

6) Frigid Scorpio bundle

The sixth bundle on the list is the Frigid Scorio Bundle with a blue outfit theme. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the Free Fire store.

The bundles contain the following items:

Frigid Scorpio Top

Frigid Scorpio Bottom

Frigid Scorpio Shoes

Frigid Scorpio Mask

Frigid Scorpio Head

7) Scorching Scorpio bundle

The Scorching Scorpio is another great bundle in the Scorpio set. The bundle has a yellow theme and animations. Coming in for 899 diamonds in the store, it contains the following items:

Scorching Scorpio Top

Scorching Scorpio Bottom

Scorching Scorpio Shoes

Scorching Scorpio Mask

Scorching Scorpio Head

8) Calamity Scorpio bundle

The Calamity Scorpio is the fourth outfit bundle in the Scorpio set. The outfit here features a purple-colored outlook and animation. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.

The bundle contains the following items:

Calamity Scorpio Top

Calamity Scorpio Bottom

Calamity Scorpio Shoes

Calamity Scorpio Mask

Calamity Scorpio Head

9) Legendary Scorpio bundle

The Legendary Scorpio Bundle is the last entry on the leaked list of Free Fire OB39 outfit bundles. It has an amazing rare emote where the character jumps off in the air and does various stunts.

The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store. It contains the following items:

Legendary Scorpio Top

Legendary Scorpio Bottom

Legendary Scorpio Shoes

Legendary Scorpio Mask

Legendary Scorpio Head

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. Instead, they may enjoy the same set of features in Free Fire MAX.

