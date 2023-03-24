New Free Fire OB39 bundles leaked: OG Hero Night Out bundle, Legendary Scorpio bundle, and more

Free Fire is one of the top-rated battle royale titles with a massive player base across the globe. The title has received its OB39 update with a flurry of new features and various other additions. Developers will also release plenty of colorful outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetics in the game with the update. Players are always mesmerized by cool bundles where they can acquire legendary and rare outfits.
Recently, an Instagram page called NOOBFF 69 leaked one of the upcoming bundles in the OB39 update. The post contains nine leaked outfit bundles and their pricing with it.
This article discusses all the information related to these leaked outfit bundles in the OB39 update of Free Fire.
Legendary Scorpio and other leaked Free Fire OB39 bundles
Here's the complete list of upcoming bundles in the OB39 update:
1) OG Hero in Action bundle
The OG Hero in Action bundle is one of the coolest-looking bundles in the leaked post. It features an amazing white and blue theme. The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.
It contains the following items:
- OG Hero in Action Top
- OG Hero in Action Bottom
- OG Hero in Action Shoes
- OG Hero in Action Mask
- OG Hero in Action Head
2) OG Hero's Day Off bundle
The second entry on the leaked list is OG Hero's Day Off bundle. The outfits in the bundle have cool-looking animations. Priced at 899 diamonds in the store, it will contain the following items:
- OG Hero's Day Off Top
- OG Hero's Day Off Bottom
- OG Hero's Day Off Shoes
- OG Hero's Day Off Mask
- OG Hero's Day Off Head
3) OG Hero's Night Out bundle
The OG Hero's Night Out bundle features a bright green outlook with eye-catching animations. Gamers can equip it for 899 diamonds in the Free Fire store.
The bundle contains the following items:
- OG Hero's Night Out Top
- OG Hero's Night Out Bottom
- OG Hero's Night Out Shoes
- OG Hero's Night Out Mask
- OG Hero's Night Out Head
4) OG Heroine bundle
The OG Heroine bundle is a great outfit choice for female characters in Free Fire. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.
The bundles contain the following items:
- OG Heroine Top
- OG Heroine Bottom
- OG Heroine Shoes
- OG Heroine Mask
- OG Heroine Head
5) Scorpio Void bundle
Scorpio Void is going to be one of the most sought-after bundles in the Free Fire OB39 version. The outfits in the bundle look amazing with the red theme. The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.
The bundles contain the following items:
- Scorpio Void Top
- Scorpio Void Bottom
- Scorpio Void Shoes
- Scorpio Void Mask
- Scorpio Void Head
6) Frigid Scorpio bundle
The sixth bundle on the list is the Frigid Scorio Bundle with a blue outfit theme. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the Free Fire store.
The bundles contain the following items:
- Frigid Scorpio Top
- Frigid Scorpio Bottom
- Frigid Scorpio Shoes
- Frigid Scorpio Mask
- Frigid Scorpio Head
7) Scorching Scorpio bundle
The Scorching Scorpio is another great bundle in the Scorpio set. The bundle has a yellow theme and animations. Coming in for 899 diamonds in the store, it contains the following items:
- Scorching Scorpio Top
- Scorching Scorpio Bottom
- Scorching Scorpio Shoes
- Scorching Scorpio Mask
- Scorching Scorpio Head
8) Calamity Scorpio bundle
The Calamity Scorpio is the fourth outfit bundle in the Scorpio set. The outfit here features a purple-colored outlook and animation. It will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store.
The bundle contains the following items:
- Calamity Scorpio Top
- Calamity Scorpio Bottom
- Calamity Scorpio Shoes
- Calamity Scorpio Mask
- Calamity Scorpio Head
9) Legendary Scorpio bundle
The Legendary Scorpio Bundle is the last entry on the leaked list of Free Fire OB39 outfit bundles. It has an amazing rare emote where the character jumps off in the air and does various stunts.
The bundle will be priced at 899 diamonds in the store. It contains the following items:
- Legendary Scorpio Top
- Legendary Scorpio Bottom
- Legendary Scorpio Shoes
- Legendary Scorpio Mask
- Legendary Scorpio Head
Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. Instead, they may enjoy the same set of features in Free Fire MAX.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.