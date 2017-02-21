5 new Superstars added to WWE 2K17

Here is a list of the five wrestlers who have been added to the game.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 18:08 IST

Five new Superstars were added to the roster last month

WWE 2K17 hit the store back in October last year and since then it has been one of the highest selling video games in the world. The game boasted a roster comprising 136 Superstars with 2K Sports later revealing 11 more DLC playable Superstars.

2K17 saw the video game debuts of 26 new Superstars. However, there were still some wrestlers who were missing from the roster. A few of them are listed here.

The "Future Stars" downloadable content pack for WWE 2K17 was released last month which gives us five new Superstars to play with, in the game. The cost for the Future Stars pack is $8.99 and it is available for Playstation 4, Playstation 3, XBox One, and XBox 360.

Here are the five wrestlers who have been added to the game.

#1 Austin Aries

Austin Aries joined WWE last year in January

Daniel Healy "Dan" Solwold Jr., better known by his ring name, Austin Aries, is an American professional wrestler who is currently signed by the professional wrestling promotion WWE. He performs in NXT and also serves as a commentator for WWE 205 Live.

Technically, this is not a video game debut for Aries. When he was in TNA, he provided the voice for the main character Jacob Cass in the Road to WrestleMania mode of WWE video game WWE '12, four years before joining WWE.

Last year, in January, he finally joined WWE. In March, he made his debut as a face. He was introduced by General Manager William Regal before Baron Corbin attacked him on his way to the ring. Aries, later on, defeated Corbin at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

His progress over the last 12 months has been well noted by 2K Sports and now finally, they have included him in the game.