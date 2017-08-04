FIFA 18: EA Sports announce Neymar to PSG

The historic move has now been confirmed by EA

Neymar is now a PSG player.

What's the story?

In a short Twitter video, EA Sports have done their bit in catching the spotlight by making themselves a part of the incredible Neymar-Barca-PSG saga. Moments after the Brazilian forward confirmed his move to the French capital, the FIFA 18 developers decided to add their own little package to the mix-in typical EA fashion as well.

The clipping is hardly 10 seconds long and just shows Neymar out of a Barcelona shirt and into a PSG one. With some rocking music in the background of course. It also has enough time to show Neymar standing in the middle of his new teammates at PSG, pretty much leading the line for the club.

In case you didn't know...

Just yesterday, Barcelona confirmed that they had received the promised sum of 200 million pounds approx. from PSG and Neymar was ready to complete his move to the Parc Des Princes soon after. The news came following reports of the Brazilian's unhappiness at the Camp Nou and urge to be the top dog elsewhere. Former Barca teammate Dani Alves is also said to have played a major role in the record transfer.

The heart of the matter

The small but revealing video footage released by EA Sports could give some valuable insight into FIFA 18 and Neymar Jr. The video could mean that Neymar may receive an upgrade in his ratings now that he will pretty much be the main man at PSG. Not since Zlatan Ibrahimovic have PSG had a reliable source of goals up top and this could be the solution to a lot of the Parisians' goal scoring problems. A FIFA 18 downgrade may have initially been on the cards for Neymar but with the historic transfer, that may have changed.

Regardless of what Barcelona fans think about it, Neymar is still in peak condition and his best years may still be ahead of him. PSG could provide the breeding ground for a new and improved Neymar and that could start with an upgrade as early as FIFA 18.

What's next?

PSG will kick off their new season in Ligue 1 this month and we can expect Neymar to be a major part of it once the formalities of his transfer have been completed. FIFA 18 releases on 29th September where Neymar Jr. will now appear in a PSG shirt.

Author's take

Neymar's move to PSG may be controversial but in the long run, would benefit the forward greatly. However only time can tell, so we will just have to wait and watch.