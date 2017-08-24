FIFA 18 predictions: Manuel Neuer may not be the highest rated goalkeeper

His spot at the top could be taken by a legendary goalkeeper.

Lev Yashin is set to dethrone Neuer this time

What's the story?

Manuel Neuer has ruled the goalkeeping roost of FIFA gaming for longer than one can remember now. His stay atop the FIFA leaderboard has been down to his sheer tenacity in front of goal for club and country, and while the odd mistake or two may creep into his game, his solidity and reliability at the back is there for all to see.

But it appears that the bruising German's monopoly at the very top of the pile may be coming to an end come FIFA 18 as FUThead.com ratings are predicting a change of guard in the weirdest of ways. The passing of the torch will be to a previous generation as legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin from Russia is heavily touted to snatch the brass from Neuer owing to his high rating in the ICONS edition of FIFA 18. Yashin's superior rating of 94 will easily eclipse Neuer's early 90 rating when the game releases next month.

In case you didn't know...

Yashin was one of the best goalkeepers of his time but being in Soviet-Russia meant he probably didn't receive all the plaudits he so richly deserved. Considered to be the greatest keeper of all time by many, FIFA 18 will recognise the Russian's contributions to the beautiful game by enrolling him as one of the icons this year.

The heart of the matter

The highest predicted rating of Neuer in FIFA 18 is somewhere around the 92 region which means that he won't be the overall highest in the game. Yashin aside, many fans have even argued that Manchester United goalie David De Gea should be the one to dethrone Neuer from the top brass of the game. While the De Gea situation is still up in the air, the Yashin one seems highly likely.

Perhaps matching the Bayern Munich stopper in ratings would be legendary Danish keeper Peter Schmeichel who is also set to be rated 92 according to the FUThead ratings.

What's next?

FIFA 18 ICONS edition will be available on PC, PS 4 and Xbox One and features Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil on the cover of the game.

Author's take

While Neuer's contribution to Germany and Munich cannot be taken lightly, it is time for another to step into his shoes and rise to the top of the ranks in FIFA. It's Yashin this time, next year it might be someone from his own generation.