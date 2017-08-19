FIFA Mobile: Neymar becomes highest rated player

Beating Jan Oblak and Kaka, the Brazilian clinches top spot in FIFA Mobile.

Neymar has joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer

What's the story?

FIFA fans have had an extra excuse to rejoice ever since the launch of the all-new FIFA Mobile game that hit smartphones in October 2016. Launched specifically for all iOS, Microsoft and Android users, EA Sports has taken mobile gaming to the next level, now enjoyed on the go. With features that have been incorporated with the sole purpose of enjoying a smartphone gaming experience, FIFA Mobile comes with an entirely new level of mobile gaming.

The constant change in the ranking of FIFA Mobile's players is nothing new for its fans and has always boosted extra interest. Recently, Brazil's Neymar Jr. was seen clinching the topmost spot with a rating of 100, sharing the pedestal with the likes of Kaka, David Luiz and Jon Oblak who follow him. At 99 stand Romelu Lukaku, Kostas Manolas and Benjamin Mendy, level with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In case you didn't know

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward has made headlines that will possibly go down in the history of football ever since his world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. What's more? He is now the most expensive player football has ever seen, with a whopping transfer amount of €222 million, a world record sum.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian forward has dribbled his way to the highest ranking of 100 in the FIFA Mobile game where he is seen to soar above great names such as Kaka and the highest-rated goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Neymar has incredible stats that include a 98 attacker rating and a 93 creator rating. With a 58 defender rating, his total score stands at 1967, also making him an untradeable player in the mobile game. Beating Oblak's last highest stats of 1867 points, Neymar has bagged his spot by jumping to 100 rating points to win the best player title.

What's next?

With FIFA taking over the enthusiasm of football fans all over the world, FIFA 18 is now set to make its release on 29th September. Football fans are eagerly waiting to see what the new series will have in store for them. It remains to be seen when the next version of FIFA Mobile is out.

Author's take

In the midst of his much talked about world record transfer, Neymar's performances in the recent past have been consistent, as a result of which he deserves the title. However, with the upcoming launch of FIFA 18, it is yet to be seen if the Brazilian's manages to keep his performance consistent, besides bagging the coveted title of best player.