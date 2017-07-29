From the WWE Rumor Mill: 2K18 video likely confirms two huge appearances by returning WWE Superstars

Two former WWE Superstars may likely return to the company this year

What's the story?

A recently released video promoting WWE’s 2K18 video game has likely confirmed two huge appearances by top former WWE Superstars who may return to the company very soon.

In the latest video released by 2K that promotes the Collector’s Edition of the game aka the John Cena (Nuff) Edition, it was revealed that fans can avail both RVD (Rob Van Dam) and Batista in the game if one is to order the aforementioned Collector’s Edition.

This, in turn, has led to widespread speculation amongst fans about the possibility of RVD and The Animal returning to WWE this year, in lieu of them being prominently featured in the 2K18 video game.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE’s relationship with video game developers 2K has seen the duo promote several former WWE performers and professional wrestling legends in the past; following which most of these stars have returned to the company for brief stints.

The WWE 2K video games have previously promoted Sting, The Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg, to name a few, and these legends returned to WWE for prominent appearances on the WWE’s TV programming.

The heart of the matter

The Collector’s Edition i.e. the John Cena Nuff Edition will reportedly chronicle Cena’s rivalries in the WWE, with two of his most prominent feuds coming against RVD in 2006 and Batista around Wrestlemania 26.

The professional wrestling community is abuzz with talk of Rob Van Dam and Batista possibly returning to the WWE, owing to them being prominently featured in the WWE 2K18 video game.

Nevertheless, as of the time of this writing, neither the WWE nor RVD and Batista have issued a statement regarding the same.

What's next?

WWE 2K18 will be available to fans on October 17th.

Author's take

The WWE’s relationship with 2K has been a lucrative one for both parties, and has provided fans with excellent professional wrestling games year after year.

Additionally, the fact that the game’s storylines are often interwoven into the WWE’s on-screen feuds, has served to create a level of mystique and anticipation for the WWE 2K games.