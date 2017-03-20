Jack Butland's perfect response on Twitter after FIFA 17 player tries to troll him

Butland's sassy reply was well received by his followers.

Butland has proven to be impossible to beat in FIFA

If you play FIFA 17, you would know exactly how difficult it is to score against Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. In fact, shortly after the game’s release in September, one of the gamers had taken to Reddit to vent his ire at not being able to score against the keeper.

The England goalkeeper is actually so good in the game that it is virtually impossible to score against him. He will save long shots, free-kicks and even in one-on-one situations, he will emerge as the winner most of the time.

This particular Reddit user wrote, “I’m so sick of playing against Jack Butland every second game! He is so good it’s stupid. Is anyone else struggling against him?”

“Play him almost every game and it’s making me sick,” moaned another player.

Moreover, in FIFA Ultimate Team, almost every other team has Butland as their ‘keeper. And why not? His stats are really impressive. While Butland’s overall stands at 82, his reflexes stand at an incredible 85. Moreover, with 81 diving and 83 handling, he is more than an able goalkeeper.

It has been months after the release of the game and gamers are still finding it difficult to score past the Stoke shotstopper.

One gamer even took to Twitter to confront the keeper directly.

@JackButland_One Can i ask why your so over powered in game? It's starting to fucking piss me off thanks! #FUT — MakeCoinsFUTMarket (@ItzBelch) February 19, 2017

Butland, of course, had the perfect sassy reply.



now you know how strikers feel maybe you need to work on your finishing pal https://t.co/zCFJ9H9oV4 — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) February 19, 2017

Several Twitter users found this very funny and raved about it on the social networking platform.

@JackButland_One Ur truly so good In the game that Its making me want to buy ur stoke city jersey because of the amount of times u saved me — Matthew Karoutas (@Mattthebeast96) February 19, 2017

@JackButland_One u are a legend m8 — Dbambino98 (@dbambino1998) February 19, 2017

@JackButland_One do you know ur the best keeper in the world? I didn't until I played FIFA — r (@WhatHaveiDunne) February 19, 2017

@JackButland_One why did you just low key call out every striker in the Prem? RECKLESS. — Joseph Owen (@Joseph_DJ_Owen) February 20, 2017

@JackButland_One so true..it's hard to score against u in Fifa — Joy (@afcJoy) February 19, 2017