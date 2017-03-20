Jack Butland's perfect response on Twitter after FIFA 17 player tries to troll him
Butland's sassy reply was well received by his followers.
If you play FIFA 17, you would know exactly how difficult it is to score against Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland. In fact, shortly after the game’s release in September, one of the gamers had taken to Reddit to vent his ire at not being able to score against the keeper.
The England goalkeeper is actually so good in the game that it is virtually impossible to score against him. He will save long shots, free-kicks and even in one-on-one situations, he will emerge as the winner most of the time.
This particular Reddit user wrote, “I’m so sick of playing against Jack Butland every second game! He is so good it’s stupid. Is anyone else struggling against him?”
“Play him almost every game and it’s making me sick,” moaned another player.
Also read: Complete list of the most skilful players in FIFA 17
Moreover, in FIFA Ultimate Team, almost every other team has Butland as their ‘keeper. And why not? His stats are really impressive. While Butland’s overall stands at 82, his reflexes stand at an incredible 85. Moreover, with 81 diving and 83 handling, he is more than an able goalkeeper.
It has been months after the release of the game and gamers are still finding it difficult to score past the Stoke shotstopper.
One gamer even took to Twitter to confront the keeper directly.
Butland, of course, had the perfect sassy reply.
Several Twitter users found this very funny and raved about it on the social networking platform.