Anushka Sharma reacts to reports claiming Virat Kohli produced ‘Phillauri'

It's time the Indian media acts more responsible.

by Umaima Saeed News 11 Feb 2017, 15:11 IST

Anushka Sharma was always made the scapegoat of Virat’s bad performances

What’s the story?

A day ago, few publications rumoured that Anushka Sharma's second home production, Phillauri was co-produced by her cricketer-friend, Virat Kohli. However, it was not substantiated with any proof as neither the posters nor trailers credit Kohli as a co-producer.

The ‘ Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor took it upon herself to set records straight. Anushka took to social media, and in a justified rant, asked journalists to cross check their facts before making such claims.

In case you didn’t know..

Phillauri is produced by Fox Star Hindi and Clean Slate films. The film starring Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma will be releasing on 24th March, next month.

Heart of the matter

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma is justifiably an angry woman at the moment. The 28-year-old star who is all set to release the second movie of her home production feels that respect and dignity for her hard work have been taken away by the media. All these rumours are persisting only because she is a woman, Anushka thinks.

Obviously, the rumour of Virat Kohli co-producing the film did not go down well with the self-made actor. She took to Instagram to slam the media of what she feels is unethical reporting in which sources are not verified.

Writing an open letter to journalists, the Indian captain’s long time friend has asked them to ‘Have Some Shame’! In the letter, Anushka has also spoken about women empowerment and how she is capable of producing her own films without a second hand. Take a look at the letter here.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram





From the Past

Time and again Anushka Sharma has been trolled for her beau’s performances, both good and bad, forcing Kohli to come out in her defence. When Virat failed to perform well, Anushka was reasoned as the bad luck. When news of the two having parted ways emerged, and Kohli was seen getting back in form, Anushka’s riddance from Virat’s life was reasoned for the batsman’s good performance.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While cricket has been more of a religion in the country, tormenting celebrities is not the right way to go after a poor performance. Sania Mirza was subjected to even worse trolling during the India-Pakistan match in the World T20 which Pakistan lost.

We are slowly becoming a nation incapable of celebrating the happy moments, or dealing with the sad ones, without putting someone down, especially someone’s significant other.