India's sporting icons salute Indian Army on occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Twitter

From cricketers to wrestlers, athletes paid tribute to the Indian army.

July 26 is a truly iconic day in the history of India as it marks the date when India were victorious against Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999. Today marks the 18th anniversary of the Indian army's historic victory over its Pakistani counterpart, in the conflict that took place after troops from Pakistan occupied Indian posts in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the tribute to the Indian army on social media was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stated that this day reminds us of India's military prowess and the sacrifices made by the army to keep the nation safe.

Remembering our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the pride of our nation & the security of our citizens during the Kargil War. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

India's sporting icons also tweeted on the event, remembering the historic day and paying tribute to the soldiers who laid their lives down for the nation. Here is a selection of them:

Saluting our brave soldiers who served at #Kargil, and those who continue to serve and protect us each day. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/isioMJkHJ8 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2017

To the soldiers who fought fearlessly to protect our motherland, we remember your deeds and salute you! #KargilVijayDiwas ???????? pic.twitter.com/e09wjcTnVz — Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) July 26, 2017

Glad to participate in Parakaram Parikrama bike rally in honor of martyrs of Kargil war. Off to JNU, N.Delhi to join bikers &Gen G.D. Bakshi pic.twitter.com/D2i7xn04y1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2017

On #KargilVijayDiwas, let's remember the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. ???? pic.twitter.com/iPz1rDbEI4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 26, 2017

#kargilvijaydiwas के अवसर पर देश के लिए अपनी जान की बाजी लगा देने वाले सभी जांबाज शहीदों को नमन ???? — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) July 26, 2017

We'll never forget the sacrifices. A big salute to all the soldiers and Indian armed forces for having our back always. #KargilVijayDiwas — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 26, 2017

Proud of you @rajeev_mp to have raised the matter of honouring #KargilVijayDiwas .Acts of valour and our warriors are part of National Pride https://t.co/MYl6FSMdZt — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 26, 2017

Salute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army for their sacrifices and selflessly protecting our motherland . #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/zlKFeFy4aw — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2017