Bryson DeChambeau shares his 4 favorite shots from the 2024 PGA Championship

The 30-year-old American golfer Bryson DeChambeau placed second at the 2024 PGA Championship held at Louisville, Kentucky's Valhalla Golf Club. DeChambeau was one stroke behind the winner, Xander Schauffele.

Post-event, DeChambeau took to Instagram to share his four favourite shots from the Major.

His fourth favorite shot came during the first round of the Championship. DeChambeau started off the Major carding in an eagle for the seventh hole of Valhalla Golf Club. With 51 yards to the pin, DeChambeau's pitch shot found the bottom of the hole.

DeChambeau holed out of eagle again on the 18th hole of the course during the third round of the major. At 2 under par through 17 holes that day, DeChambeau had 32 feet and 10 inches to the hole. He played a beautiful bump and run style chip that hit the pin and dropped into the hole. This wonderful end to the fourth round brought the LIV Golf star to four under for the round and that was his third favourite shot.

Second on the list is DeChambeau's third shot on Valhalla Golf Club's sixth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship. After nearly driving the green on the 500 yard long par four hole, he had 37 feet and 5 inches to the pin. DeChambeau played a putt of the tight fairway lie to card in a birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau's favourite shot was at the 72nd hole of the Major. Six under through 17 holes of the final round, DeChambeau's drive found the left fairway bunker. He unfortunately did not find the green with his second shot on the par-4 hole and instead had a third shot 30 yards away from the pin. The star stuck the chip to 10 feet of the hole. DeChambeau needed a par to join Xander Schauffele as co leader and he did exactly that.

Playing under extreme pressure, Schauffele needed a birdie on the last hole to take home the Wannamaker trophy, as a par would lead to a playoff between him and the LIV Golf star. Schauffele made the birdie to win the championship, which was his maiden Major victory, leaving DeChambeau with the solo runner up finish with a total 20 under score for the four rounds of the Major.

Bryson DeChambeau's PGA Championship record overview

With his appearance at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau has played in seven PGA Championship events throughout his career.

DeChambeau has participated in the event every year since his debut back in 2017, with the exception of 2022, when he sat out due to an injury. Having made the cut in five of them, the 2024 edition was the LIV Golf star's best ever finish at the Major.

He has recorded two top five finishes at the Major, the first of which came in 2020. He then repeated the feat in 2023. Here's a look at DeChambeau's finishes at the PGA Championship over the last few years

Year Finish 2017 T33 2018 CUT 2019 CUT 2020 T4 2021 T38 2022 Did not play 2023 T4 2024 2