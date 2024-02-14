Full Swing Season 2: Episode names, date of release, where to watch and more

The start of the 2024 season came with the news that the second season of Full Swing was ready to air. The documentary series will provide continuity to the initial season, bringing several new features.

Full Swing Season 2 will premiere on March 6 and, just as the previous season did, this new installment will follow several professional players, showing a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and careers.

Expand Tweet

The Season 2 will have eight chapters titled as follows:

Episode 1: The Game Has Changed Pt. 1

Episode 2: The Game Has Changed Pt. 2

Episode 3: Mind Game

Episode 4: Prove It

Episode 5: In The Shadows

Episode 6: Pick Six

Episode 7: All Roads Lead To Rome Pt. 1

Episode 8: All Roads Lead To Rome Pt. 2.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take center stage in this new season of Full Swing. For this reason, the American and European captains, Zach Johnson and Luke Donald, will have a space in the series. Likewise, the event played in Italy will occupy two of the eight chapters of this season.

Of this groundbreaking Ryder Cup coverage, Full Swing Executive Producer Chad Mumm had this to say (via Golf Digest):

"It's the first time that the Ryder Cup has allowed the level of access that we got this year to both captains kind of throughout the entire year. You're going to see a look inside the Ryder Cup that no one has ever seen before."

"So sort of unprecedented levels of access, but also unprecedented levels of access to the entire team building process, including cameras rolling live with both the captains and the players as they receive their captains' picks. So we can't wait for you to see that."

According to Golf Digest, the series will even feature footage of the moment Keegan Bradley received the news that he had not been selected for the U.S. team to the Ryder Cup.

Where to watch Full Swing Season 2 and more

Full Swing Season 2 is produced by Netflix, so, initially, it will be broadcast only on this streaming platform.

The documentary series will present other transcendental moments of the 2023 season, such as the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Among the players followed by Full Swing 2 are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and Justin Rose.

Only one LIV Golf player (Johnson) will be in the second season. Other LIV players who were in the first installment (Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Mito Pereira) will not be there now.