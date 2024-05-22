 "I am always a competitor in my heart" - 2025 Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald sets eyes on 2024 Soudal Open debut

2025 Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is set to compete at the 2024 Soudal Open from May 23 to 26 at Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, Belgium. Doland is a part of the 156-player DP World Tour field as they compete for a purse of $2,500,000.

The former World No. 1 player made the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship last week after missing the cut at his last four appearances at the Major. Luke Donald finished tied for 68th place firing a final-round score of 2 under to finish the four-day tournament with an even-par score.

Donald told the DP World Tour ahead of his start at the 2024 Soudal Open:

"I have been working at my game but not seeing much progress and then got a little bit of a breakthrough with a few things I have been working on a couple weeks ago and that showed. I had a nice performance last week. To play four rounds in a Major is always satisfying and hopefully something I can build on for this week."

"I am always a competitor in my heart. Again, I took some encouragement from last week so hopefully I can build on that and put myself in a position to maybe have a chance this week," he added.

Donald played the practice round of the 2024 Soudal Open with local 14-year-old amateur Arthur Haghedooren. The Ryder Cup captain will tee off at local time at 1:00 pm with Connor Syme and Sam Bairstow off the first hole of the Rinkven International Golf Club.

Expand Tweet

2024 Soudal Open Round 1 Tee Times

Hole 1

7:30 am - Jannik De Bruyn, Søren Broholt Lind, Pedro Figueiredo

7:40 am - Joshua Berry, Jean De Wouters, Kristian Krogh Johannessen

7:50 am - Daniel Gavins, Jeong weon Ko, James Meyer De Beco

8:00 am - Aaron Cockerill, Angel Hidalgo, Marcus Kinhult

8:10 am - Gavin Green, Alan De Bondt, Julien Guerrier

8:20 am - Hurly Long, James Morrison, Fabrizio Zanotti

8:30 am - Jayden Schaper, Andrea Pavan, Ivan Cantero

8:40 am - Joe Dean, Freddy Schott, Ricardo Gouveia

8:50 am - Filippo Celli, Jack Davidson, Adrien Saddier

9:00 am - Nathan Cossement, Guxin Chen, David Micheluzzi

9:10 am - David Ravetto, Renato Paratore, Tom Lewis

9:20 am - Yente Van Doren, Joel Girrbach, Sam Jones

9:30 am - Frank Kennedy, Sebastian Friedrichsen, Will Enefer

12:30 pm - Jarno Tollenaire, Garrick Porteous, Jens Dantorp

12:40 pm - Richard Mansell, Andy Sullivan, Casey Jarvis

12:50 pm - Thomas Pieters, Pablo Larrazábal, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:00 pm - Luke Donald, Connor Syme, Sam Bairstow

1:10 pm - Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Matteo Manassero, Adrian Otaegui

1:20 pm - Jordan Smith, Daniel Hillier, Romain Langasque

1:30 pm - Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner, Johannes Veerman

1:40 pm - Matthias Schwab, Todd Clements, Eddie Pepperell

1:50 pm - Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe, Nacho Elvira

2:00 pm - Ross Fisher, Julien Brun, Santiago Tarrio

2:10 pm - Lorenzo Scalise, Kristoffer Broberg, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

2:20 pm - Sean Crocker, Daniel Brown, Calum Hill

2:30 pm - Kristof Ulenaers, Alejandro Del Rey, Frederic Lacroix

Hole 10

7:30 am - Arthur Haghedooren, Jonas Blixt, Ugo Coussaud

7:40 am - Lev Grinberg, Matthew Jordan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:50 am - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thriston Lawrence, Matthis Besard

8:00 am - Yannik Paul, Simon Forsström, Zander Lombard

8:10 am - Guido Migliozzi, Dylan Frittelli, Darius Van Driel

8:20 am - Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Marcel Siem

8:30 am - Adri Arnaus, Bernd Wiesberger, Marco Penge

8:40 am - Ashun Wu, Dan Bradbury, Nick Bachem

8:50 am - Joost Luiten, Jordan Gumberg, Masahiro Kawamura

9:00 am - Jeff Winther, Laurie Canter, Dale Whitnell

9:10 am - Maximilian Kieffer, Louis De Jager, Mikko Korhonen

9:20 am - Chase Hanna, Justin Harding, Søren Kjeldsen

9:30 am - Adam Blomme, Espen Kofstad, Maximilian Rottluff

12:30 pm - Christopher Mivis, Jaco Prinsloo, Jamie Donaldson

12:40 pm - Stephen Gallacher, Marcus Armitage, Manuel Elvira

12:50 pm - Brandon Stone, Scott Jamieson, Matthew Baldwin

1:00 pm - David Law, Alexander Levy, Marcus Helligkilde

1:10 pm - Paul Waring, Niklas Norgaard, Jason Scrivenergui

1:20 pm - Marcel Schneider, Matthew Southgate, Grant Forrest

1:30 pm - Stuart Manley, Nicolo Galletti, Leopold Isserentant

1:40 pm - Lukas Nemecz, Daan Huizing, Tom Vaillant

1:50 pm - Pieter Moolman, Louis Theys, Francesco Laporta

2:00 pm - Darren Fichardt, Om Prakash Chouhan, Haydn Barron

2:10 pm - Sebastian Garcia, Benjamin Rusch, Andrew Wilson

2:20 pm - Conor Purcell, Lauri Ruuska, James Nicholas

2:30 pm - Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Rhys Enoch