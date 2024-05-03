PGA Tour winner Sahith Theegala seeks to fullfill his long-time dream of earning a spot on the 2024 Presidents Cup USA Team.

Theegala said in an episode of The Smylie Show with Smylie Kaufman when asked about how much space making the 2024 Presidents Cup team takes up in his mind [42:15]:

" I don't want to leave it up to chance this year. I want to earn my way on the team and not have Captain Jim, Jim pick me. "

Sahith Theegala prefers a match play format for tournaments as the stakes are lower. In the match play format, he plays with a different strategy and a more dynamic mind than he would in a stroke play event.

Playing for the USA Team has been a dream for Theegala for years. As an avid fan of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, he longs to play for the country and has made it a goal to make the 2024 Presidents Cup USA Team.

Making the 2023 Ryder Cup team was Theegala's biggest goal last year. Right before the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, he was in the top 15 of the 2024 FedEx Cup Points List to make the Ryder Cup team.

Sahith Theegala said on The Smylie Show [42:06]:

"It is important to me to try and make this Presidents Cup team cause even my rookie year I felt like I was close-ish but just didn't finish out the year great...So it's definitely a little extra motivation. I think my mindset on that's a little bit better, just use it as motivation and not as extra pressure and not as an expectation or anything. It's just kind of a reward and a cherry on top for a good year."

Sahith Theegala 2024 PGA Tour Season Stats

Currently ranked 4th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 1,518 points, Sahith Theegala has played 12 PGA Tour events so far in the 2024 season with 10 cuts made. He has had two runner-up finishes, five top ten finishes and six top 25 finishes.

The PGA Tour star's total strokes gained of 1.528 ranks fourth in the tour's field.

Ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Theegala has an average driving distance of 302.5 yards with his longest of the season being 452 yards. He has a driving accuracy of 63.90% with a 117.48 miles per hour clubhead speed.

Theegala ranks third on the PGA Tour Official Money List with $6,565,228 made in 2024 PGA Tour earnings, bringing his total career earnings to $17,175,604.

Sahith Theegala's 2024 PGA Tour season finishes so far are:

DATE TOURNAMENT FINISH SCORE 1.7.2024 The Sentry 2 -28 1.14.2024 Sony Open in Hawaii CUT -1 1.27.2024 Farmers Insurance Open T64 E 2.4.2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T20 -9 2.11.2024 WM Phoenix Open 5 -17 2.18.2024 The Genesis Invitational T37 -2 3.10.2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational T6 -5 3.17.2024 The Players Championship T9 -13 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open T28 -5 4.14.2024 The Masters T45 +9 4.21.2024 RBC Heritage 2 -16 4.28.2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans CUT -144