Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2024 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods will be playing the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16 to 19. Woods is among the 156 players who will compete for a $17,500,000 purse, 500 FedEx Cup Points, and the Wanamaker Trophy.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner will play the 2024 PGA Championship with a winner's exemption into the event. Woods won the PGA Championship four times in his PGA Tour career - 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007. He won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Tiger Woods aims to play all four Major tournaments this season with at least one PGA event played each month to keep the rust off after sustaining multiple injuries throughout his career.

Woods will play three Majors over the next three months - the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, and the Open Championship in July. The 2024 PGA Tour season will be the first season since 2015 where Tiger Woods will have played in all four Major tournaments.

With four victories at the Championship, the 2024 PGA Championship will be Wood's third time playing a tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Woods won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in a three-hole playoff with Bob May, who both set the PGA Championship score record with 18 under par rounds each.

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 2014 PGA Championship which was also held at Valhalla Golf Club due to a back injury.

Tiger Woods scouts the 2024 PGA Championship course

Tiger Woods was meant to scout the home of the 2024 PGA Championship, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, May 6, ahead of his start next week. However, his scouting mission failed due to bad weather.

Woods re-attempted his scouting mission on May 8, which went sucessfully. The aim was to give him a competitive advantage over other players and to test his walking ability.

Tiger Woods underwent a subtalar fusion surgery in his ankle in 2023 and hopes to walk all 72 holes of the 2024 PGA Championship with ease.

