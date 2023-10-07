2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard with a score of under 13. He registered a stroke-point lead over Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest.
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is underway at different golf courses in Scotland. Golfers will tee for the third round of the tournament on Saturday, October 7 at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Connor Syme and Adri Andrews will start the game on the first hole at the St.Andrews Golf Course, while Renato Paratore and Tapio Pulkkanen will tee off on the 10th hole.
Todd Clements and Sean Crocker will start their game at the Carnoustie Golf Course at 9:00 a.m. GMT on the first hole. Scott Jamieson and James Morrison will tee off on the 10th.
Dan Bradbury and Nicolas Colsaerts will tee off on the first hole at the Kingsbarns Golf Course at 9:00 a.m. GMT. Matthew Jordan and Oliver Bekker will be starting the game on the tenth hole.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Saturday tee times
Here are the tee times for the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship's Saturday round (All-time in GMT):
St. Andrews
Tee 1
- 9:11 am: Connor Syme, Adri Arnaus
- 9:22 am: Louis De Jager, Dylan Mostert
- 9:33 am: Victor Perez, Thomas Aiken
- 9:44 am: Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate
- 09:55 am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Daan Huizing
- 10:06 am: Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch
- 10:17 am: Matt Kuchar, Rasmus Højgaard
- 10:28 am: Robert Macintyre, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10:39 am: Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:50 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:01 am: Adrian Meronk, Hudson Swafford
- 11:12 am: Ross Fisher, Thomas Bjørn
- 11:23 am: Romain Langasque
Tee 10
- 9:00 am: Renato Paratore, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 9:11 am: Paul Waring, Daniel Gale
- 9:22 am: Gunner Wiebe, Daniel Gavins
- 9:33 am: Marcel Schneider, Masahiro Kawamura
- 9:44 am: Clément Sordet, Sebastian Garcia
- 9:55 am: David Ravetto, Santiago Tarrio
- 10:06 am: Casey Jarvis, Pieter Moolman
- 10:17 am: John Murphy, Justin Walters
- 10:28 am: Angel Hidalgo, JC Ritchie
- 10:39 am: Joshua Lee, Deon Germishuys
- 10:50 am: Calum Hill, Haotong Li
- 11:01 am: Guido Migliozzi, Andrew Wilson
- 11:12 am: Dale Whitnell, Thomas Power Horan
- 11:23 am: Joël Stalter, Mikael Lindberg
Carnoustie
Tee 1:
- 9:00 am: Todd Clements, Sean Crocker
- 9:11 am: Sami Välimäki, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- 9:22 am: John Parry, Aaron Wilkin
- 9:33 am: Luca Filippi, Jeong Weon Ko
- 9:44 am: Martin Simonsen, Christopher Wood
- 9:55 am: Matthieu Pavon, Jaco Prinsloo
- 10:06 am: David Howell, Matt Wallace
- 10:17 am: Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul
- 10:28 am: Aaron Cockerill, Joost Luiten
- 10:39 am: Daniel Brown, Stephen Gallacher
- 10:50 am: Alexander Levy, David Micheluzzi
- 11:01 am: Tom McKibbin, Maximilian Kieffer
- 11:12 am: Nick Bachem, Jens Dantorp
- 11:23 am: Lincoln Tighe, Ryan Van Velzen
Tee 10:
- 9:00 am: Scott Jamieson, James Morrison
- 09:11 am: Nathan Barbieri, Adrien Saddier
- 09:22 am: Søren Kjeldsen
- 09:33 am: Marcus Armitage, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 09:44 am: Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson
- 09:55 am: Callum Shinkwin, Jeunghun Wang
- 10:06 am: Laurie Canter, Grant Forrest
- 10:17 am: Nacho Elvira, Hennie O'kennedy
- 10:28 am: Dylan Naidoo, John Axelsen
- 10:39 am: Andrew Martin, Darius Van Driel
- 10:50 am: Rory Franssen, Kazuki Higa
- 11:01 am: Alexander Knappe, Simon Forsström
- 11:12 am: Gavin Green, Lukas Nemecz
- 11:23 am: Alejandro Del Rey, Christoffer Bring
Kingsbarns
Tee 1:
- 9:00 am: Dan Bradbury, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 9:11 am: Marcus Helligkilde, Jeremy Freiburghaus
- 9:22 am: Bryce Easton, Rupert Kaminski
- 9:33 am: Zander Lombard, Sarit Suwannarut
- 9:44 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Pedro Figueiredo
- 9:55 am: Kalle Samooja, Marc Warren
- 10:06 am: Nicolai Von Dellinghausen, Haydn Barron
- 10:17 am: Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Manu Gandas
- 10:28 am: Niklas Nørgaard, Jason Scrivener
- 10:39 am: Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Nathan Kimsey
- 10:50 am: Yurav Premlall, Christiaan Burke
- 11:01 am: Wil Besseling, Oliver Hundebøll
- 11:12 am: Jeff Winther, David Law
- 11:23 am: Richard Mansell, Freddy Schott
Tee 10:
- 9:00 am: Matthew Jordan, Oliver Bekker
- 9:11 am: Chase Hanna, John Catlin
- 9:22 am: Jamie Donaldson, Jorge Campillo
- 9:33 am: Eddie Pepperell, Matthew Baldwin
- 9:44 am: Jordan Smith, Jayden Schaper
- 9:55 am: Peter Uihlein, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:06 am: Sandy Scott, Martin Vorster
- 10:17 am: John Gough, Julien Brun
- 10:28 am: Antoine Rozner
- 10:39 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Wilco Nienaber
- 10:50 am: Hennie Du Plessis
- 11:01 am: Justin Warren, Louis Albertse
- 11:12 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Mark Power
- 11:23 am: Aldrich Potgieter, Dean Burmester