2023 Fortinet Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off on Friday, September 15 at 9:55 am. The trio of William McGirt, Brian Stuard and Max McGreevy will kickstart the event proceedings at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The opening trio will be followed by the pairing of Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab and Harry Hall at 10:06 am.

Round 1 of the Fortinet Championship ended on Thursday with Lucas Herbert in the lead. The Australian golfer carded an inaugural round of 63 and marked a one-stroke lead over runner-up S.H. Kim.

Meanwhile, the Fortinet Championship two-time defending champion Max Homa struggled in the opening round. The Ryder Cup-bound golfer settled for T35. Homa will tee off for the second round at 3:38 pm ET. He will take the first tee alongside Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen.

It'll be interesting to see how the Fortinet Championship favorite finish Round 2.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 2 tee times

Here are the complete Friday tee times for the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship (All times ET):

Tee No.1

9:55 am – William McGirt, Brian Stuard, Max McGreevy

10:06 am – Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab, Harry Hall

10:17 am – Sung Kang, Peter Malnati, Ben Taylor

10:28 am – Robert Streb, J.B. Holmes, Troy Merritt

10:39 am – Chez Reavie, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

10:50 am – Nico Echavarria, Jim Herman, Richy Werenski

11:01 am – Martin Trainer, Kevin Streelman, Stephan Jaeger

11:12 am – Russell Knox, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

11:23 am – Ted Potter Jr., Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

11:34 am – Nate Lashley, Brice Garnett, Ben Crane

11:45 am – S.Y. Noh, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

11:56 am – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

12:07 pm – Tom Johnson, Cyril Bouniol, Jacob Bergeron

3:05 pm – Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler, Carson Young

3:16 pm – Ricky Barnes, Kevin Yu, Harrison Endycott

3:27 pm – Kevin Chappell, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander

3:38 pm – Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen

3:49 pm – Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

4:00 pm – K.H. Lee, Andrew Putnam, Zach Johnson

4:11 pm – Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman, Andrew Novak

4:22 pm – Chris Stroud, Kyle Stanley, Scott Brown

4:33 pm – C.T. Pan, Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg

4:44 pm – Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Charley Hoffman

4:55 pm – Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Noren, Matti Schmid

5:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy

5:17 pm – Peter Kuest, Henry Chung, Morgan Deneen

Tee No.10

9:55 am – Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren, MJ Daffue

10:06 am – Austin Cook, Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou

10:17 am – Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Geoff Ogilvy

10:28 am – Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala

10:39 am – Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

10:50 am – Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin

11:01 am – Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

11:12 am – Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Thompson

11:23 am – Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Vince Whaley

11:34 am – Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45 am – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower

11:56 am – Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Brent Grant

12:07 pm – Devon Bling, Blake Hathcoat, Chase Sienkiewicz

3:05 pm – Arjun Atwal, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

3:16 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Wesley Bryan, D.A. Points

3:27 pm – Ryan Palmer, D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

3:38 pm – Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay

3:49 pm – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

4:00 pm – Lucas Herbert, Martin Laird, Andrew Landry

4:11 pm – Patton Kizzire, Hank Lebioda, S.H. Kim

4:22 pm – Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander

4:33 pm – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Kevin Stadler

4:44 pm – Ben Martin, Sangmoon Bae, Derek Ernst

4:55 pm – Matt NeSmith, Sam Stevens, Austin Smotherman

5:06 pm – Brandon Matthews, Trevor Werbylo, Ryan Gerard

5:17 pm – Hayden Springer, Fred Biondi, Preston Summerhays (a)

Saturday tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be updated after Round 2.