2024 Wells Fargo Championship weather forecast: Will thunderstorms in Charlotte affect play?

The 2024 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship will commence in less than 24 hours. The tournament is being held at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in North Carolina from May 9 to 12, 2024.

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. As Clark looks to repeat the feat, the weather conditions become crucial for him and other players. According to Accuweather, the weather will largely remain suitable for play at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship - Previews (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The morning and afternoon of the first round are expected to be cloudy with heavy thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation will be 55%. After the first round, the weather will be sunny at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and will remain similar till the final round.

Quail Hollow Golf Club weather forecast for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship weather forecast

Here's the weather report for the 2024 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship:

Thursday, Round 1 (May 9)

Morning:

Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)

26°C (78.8°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm

Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm Wind: SW at 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

SW at 15 km/h (9.3 mph) Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

28 km/h (17.4 mph) Humidity: 79%

79% Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 5.2 mm (0.20 inches)

5.2 mm (0.20 inches) Cloud Cover: 98%

98% Visibility: 9 km (5.59 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)

26°C (78.8°F) Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm

Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm Wind: WSW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

WSW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

44 km/h (27.3 mph) Humidity: 75%

75% Probability of Precipitation: 55%

55% Precipitation: 4.1 mm (0.16 inches)

4.1 mm (0.16 inches) Cloud Cover: 75%

75% Visibility: 9 km (5.59 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)

21°C (69.8°F) Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Wind: WSW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

WSW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

26 km/h (16.2 mph) Humidity: 82%

82% Probability of Precipitation: 1%

1% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 28%

28% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 18°C (64.4°F)

18°C (64.4°F) Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Wind: WSW at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

WSW at 7 km/h (4.3 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

13 km/h (8.1 mph) Humidity: 90%

90% Probability of Precipitation: 4%

4% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 67%

67% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Friday, Round 2 (May 10)

Morning:

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

25°C (77°F) Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Wind: SW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

SW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

19 km/h (11.8 mph) Humidity: 69%

69% Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)

26°C (78.8°F) Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Wind: WNW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

WNW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

28 km/h (17.4 mph) Humidity: 46%

46% Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 14°C (57.2°F)

14°C (57.2°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph) Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

30 km/h (18.6 mph) Humidity: 56%

56% Probability of Precipitation: 5%

5% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 6%

6% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 10°C (50°F)

10°C (50°F) Weather: Clear

Clear Wind: W at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

W at 7 km/h (4.3 mph) Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

20 km/h (12.4 mph) Humidity: 74%

74% Probability of Precipitation: 5%

5% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 0%

0% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Saturday, Round 3 (May 11)

Morning:

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Partly sunny and pleasant Wind: W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

15 km/h (9.3 mph) Humidity: 51%

51% Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 47%

47% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Partly sunny and pleasant Wind: W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph)

W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

15 km/h (9.3 mph) Humidity: 51%

51% Probability of Precipitation: 3%

3% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 47%

47% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Weather: Mainly clear

Mainly clear Wind: WNW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

WNW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

19 km/h (11.8 mph) Humidity: 58%

58% Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 30%

30% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 11°C (51.8°F)

11°C (51.8°F) Weather: Mainly clear

Mainly clear Wind: NW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

NW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph) Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

17 km/h (10.6 mph) Humidity: 80%

80% Probability of Precipitation: 9%

9% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 19%

19% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Sunday, Round 4 (May 12)

Morning:

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

23°C (73.4°F) Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Partly sunny and pleasant Wind: NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph) Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

22 km/h (13.7 mph) Humidity: 51%

51% Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 21%

21% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

25°C (77°F) Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Partly sunny and pleasant Wind: NW at 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

NW at 11 km/h (6.8 mph) Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

22 km/h (13.7 mph) Humidity: 32%

32% Probability of Precipitation: 7%

7% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 48%

48% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 14°C (57.2°F)

14°C (57.2°F) Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Wind: ENE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

ENE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph) Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

15 km/h (9.3 mph) Humidity: 56%

56% Probability of Precipitation: 8%

8% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 26%

26% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 12°C (53.6°F)

12°C (53.6°F) Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Wind: NE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

NE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph) Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

13 km/h (8.1 mph) Humidity: 73%

73% Probability of Precipitation: 10%

10% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)

0.0 mm (0.0 inches) Cloud Cover: 34%

34% Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)