2024 Wells Fargo Championship weather forecast: Will thunderstorms in Charlotte affect play?

The 2024 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship will commence in less than 24 hours. The tournament is being held at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in North Carolina from May 9 to 12, 2024.
Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. As Clark looks to repeat the feat, the weather conditions become crucial for him and other players. According to Accuweather, the weather will largely remain suitable for play at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The morning and afternoon of the first round are expected to be cloudy with heavy thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation will be 55%. After the first round, the weather will be sunny at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and will remain similar till the final round.
Quail Hollow Golf Club weather forecast for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
Here's the weather report for the 2024 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship:
Thursday, Round 1 (May 9)
Morning:
- Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm
- Wind: SW at 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 79%
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 5.2 mm (0.20 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 98%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.59 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with a heavy thunderstorm
- Wind: WSW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 75%
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 4.1 mm (0.16 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 75%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.59 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: WSW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Humidity: 82%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 28%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 18°C (64.4°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: WSW at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 90%
- Probability of Precipitation: 4%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 67%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Friday, Round 2 (May 10)
Morning:
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: SW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 26°C (78.8°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: WNW at 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 46%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 14°C (57.2°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 56%
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 6%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 10°C (50°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: W at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Saturday, Round 3 (May 11)
Morning:
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 47%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: W at 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 47%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Wind: WNW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Humidity: 58%
- Probability of Precipitation: 7%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 30%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 11°C (51.8°F)
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Wind: NW at 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 80%
- Probability of Precipitation: 9%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 19%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Sunday, Round 4 (May 12)
Morning:
- Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NW at 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Probability of Precipitation: 7%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 21%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Afternoon:
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NW at 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 32%
- Probability of Precipitation: 7%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 48%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Evening:
- Temperature: 14°C (57.2°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: ENE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 56%
- Probability of Precipitation: 8%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)
Overnight:
- Temperature: 12°C (53.6°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: NE at 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 73%
- Probability of Precipitation: 10%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 inches)
- Cloud Cover: 34%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.21 miles)