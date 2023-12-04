All you need to know about the World Champions Cup taking place at Concession this week 

The inaugural World Champions Cup is set to take place this week, from Thursday, December 7, to Sunday, December 10, at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The World Champions Cup will be a three-team PGA Tour Champions event featuring nine-hole matches in singles play and team format. Players are divided into three teams: Team USA, Team Europe, and Team International, each consisting of six players, including a playing captain. All players will be active members of the Senior Tour. The team with the most points at the end of Sunday will emerge as the champion.

Fans can buy tickets online at www.WorldChampionsCup.com. They can also purchase Champions Passes, granting them access to the grounds and the grandstand. Prices start at $40 per day and will increase as the event approaches.

For now, fans can take advantage of a Black Friday 'Buy One, Get One' offer on all Champions Passes. Kids aged 15 and below will be allowed with a ticketed adult, with a maximum limit of four kids per ticket.

Parking facilities are provided at the 140-acre Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, 5895 Post Road in Lakewood Ranch. After parking, fans will be shuttled for a five-minute drive to the venue.

On Friday, December 8, The Concession will host a block party to celebrate the first year of the World Champions Cup at Waterside Marina. The party will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., be open to the public, and feature food, drinks, and music. Fans will also have the opportunity to win ticket giveaways, T-shirt giveaways, and photo opportunities with some of the players.

Schedule and Telecast

The inaugural World Champions Cup will be telecast on ESPN and ESPN+ on all four days. ABC will cover the event on Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, ESPN+ will broadcast the World Champions Cup from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. before ESPN takes it over until 4 p.m. On Saturday, ESPN will provide the coverage from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, ESPN+ will stream the event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before switching to ABC until 5 p.m.

Below is the complete schedule:

Thursday, December 7

Morning Six Ball: 9:30 am (ESPN+)

Afternoon Scotch Sixsome: 12:45 pm (ESPN)

Friday, December 8

Morning Six Ball: 9:30 am (ESPN+)

Afternoon Scotch Sixsome: 12:45 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, December 9

Saturday Pro-Am: Shotgun 10:30 am (ESPN+)

Sunday, December 10: Singles

Morning Wave: 9:30 am (ESPN+)

Afternoon Wave: 1:10 pm (ABC)

Who is playing at the World Champions Cup? Teams explored

Team International is led by Ernie Els, while Team Europe is captained by Darren Clarke. Jim Furyk will lead the US squad at this week's event.

See here for the players competing in the first-ever World Champions Cup:

Team International

Ernie Els (playing captain)

Vijay Singh

Retief Goosen

Steven Alker

Stephen Ames

K.J. Choi.

Team Europe

Darren Clarke (playing captain)

Bernhard Langer

Colin Montgomerie

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Robert Karlsson

Alex Čejka.

Team USA

Jim Furyk (playing captain)

Steve Stricker

David Toms

Jerry Kelly

Justin Leonard

Brett Quigley