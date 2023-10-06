“And y’all get mad about seeing 5 ppl in a group” - Golf fans amused as man walks 10 dogs on the course during a round

A man was seen walking with his ten dogs on the golf course while playing a round himself.

On Thursday, October 6th, NUCLR Golf shared a clip originally posted by a user named Bobby Scarboro. In the video, a person could be seen driving a golf ball. After taking the shot, the man in the blue shirt picked up his bag and began walking ahead, with all ten dogs following their master.

NUCLR Golf shared the clip on Twitter and said:

"🐶🐕🐩 Those ten good boys are having the walk of their lives 🤣"

The clip received many witty responses, but there were also some tweets expressing concern about the greens and other players. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"And y’all get mad about seeing 5 ppl in a group. CLOWN SHOW"

"What if he is one of those paid dog walkers. Smart man"

"Haha, this guy is great! 👮‍♂️⛳️🐕🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🐶"

"I love that they all know it’s time to move on after he hits his shot!"

"It’s tough to see someone living your dream"

"I like dogs and all but the amount of dog crap on the course here has to be disgusting to everyone"

"8. 2 are caddying and on the payroll"

"Gonna be some serious bags of s**te in that golf bag when the dogs start curling them out on the fairway 🦮💩"

"This is so impressive! I’ve only got 2 pups and they’d be chasing golf balls before sitting so quietly and respectfully. Kudos to you sir!"

"Love my dog. But not on the course. Not fair to other golfers."

"It’s all fun and games until you have to play behind him. People like this are why normal golfers can’t play public courses unless they have 7 hours to waste."

"Awesome"

"Definitely Dr. Dolittle"

"look at that obedience. Impressive not a one strays off Q"

"I hope he has a large supply of poop bags with him!"

Does Tiger Woods have dogs? Golfer's pets explored

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather-delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

The 15-time major champion currently owns two dogs, Bugs and Lola. Woods introduced them in one of the episodes of the 'At Home With Tiger Woods' series in 2021. He adopted Bugs, a Border Collie and Springer Spaniel mix, in 2015. Four years later, he adopted Lola, a little Australian Shepherd.

Woods' first two puppies were named Yogi and Taz. While Yogi was an all-white Labradoodle, Taz was a Border Collie. However, they started feeling unwell as they grew up and eventually passed away in 2019.

Not only Tiger, but many professional golfers are animal lovers and have adopted dogs and cats. Prominent names like Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Nelly Korda, Jason Dufner, Michelle Wie West, Paige Spiranac, and Jessica Korda are known pet owners.

Fowler and Johnson often share pictures with their dogs on Instagram. Even the Korda sisters and Lexi Thompson frequently post photos of their pets on their social media accounts.