"Anyways bummed to miss it!” - Paige Spiranac on why she is going to miss the 2023 American Century Championship 

Paige Spiranac revealed that she was not invited to this year's American Century Championship. Spiranac was in last year's field of the celebrity golf tournament in Nevada, United States.
This year's American Century Championship will take place from July 14 to July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The event is played every year to support charity organizations.
Spiranac, who finished T24 in last year's event, took to Instagram to reveal that she wasn't going to compete this year. She said:
"Everyone keeps asking if I’ll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but unfortunately, I didn’t get invited back. Was told I didn’t give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasn’t good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it!"
Spiranac getting snubbed is surprising, as she is one of the most prominent golf personalities. With more than 3.8 million Instagram followers, she has a higher following than Tiger Woods. She also has more than 898K followers on Twitter.
Who is playing at the American Century Championship this year? Field explored
This year's field for the American Century Championship comprises prominent names from several fields, such as sports, politics, and art.
Former US Vice President Dan Quayle, actors like Don Cheadle and Chase Crawford, sports personalities like Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Annika Sorenstam, Josh Allen, Stephen Curry, and many others will be the highlights of the celebrity charity event.
Here's the field for the American Century Championship 2023:
- Davante Adams
- Marcus Allen
- Ray Allen
- Josh Allen
- Canelo
- Bret Baier
- Ronde Barber
- Nate Bargatze
- Charles Barkley
- Brian Baumgartner
- Jerome Bettis
- Jay Bilas
- Tim Brown
- Joe Buck
- Reggie Bush
- Derek Carr
- Vince Carter
- Don Cheadle
- Roger Clemens
- Chace Crawford
- Dell Curry
- Stephen Curry
- Seth Curry
- Vinny Del Negro
- Jay Demarcus
- Dylan Dreyer
- John Elway
- Marshall Faulk
- Mardy Fish
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Dexter Fowler
- Dwight Freeney
- Mike Golic
- Robbie Gould
- A.J. Hawk
- Colin Jost
- Travis Kelce
- Alex Killorn
- Zach Lavine
- Hally Leadbetter
- Jon Lester
- Derek Lowe
- Kyle Lowry
- Patrick Mahomes Ii
- Joe Mauer
- Baker Mayfield
- Pat Mcafee
- Jim Mcmahon
- Kevin Millar
- The Miz
- Mike Modano
- Mark Mulder
- John O'hurley
- T.J. Oshie
- Jake Owen
- Joe Pavelski
- Doug Pederson
- Michael Peña
- Patrick Peterson
- Dan Quayle
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Jerry Rice
- Rob Riggle
- Aaron Rodgers
- Ray Romano
- Tony Romo
- Cc Sabathia
- Jason Scheff
- Harrison Smith
- Alex Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- John Smoltz
- Annika Sorenstam
- Kathryn Tappen
- Miles Teller
- Larry The Cable Guy
- Joe Theismann
- Adam Thielen
- Brian Urlacher
- Shane Victorino
- Mike Vrabel
- Jack Wagner
- Tim Wakefield
- Demarcus Ware
- David Wells
- Jayson Werth
- Andrew Whitworth
- Charles Woodson
- Steve Young
Schedule for the American Century Championship
Here's the schedule for the American Century Championship 2023 (all times ET):
Wednesday, July 12
11 am: Practice Rounds
Thursday, July 13
- 11 am: Practice Rounds
- 11 am - 4 pm: Korbel Long Drive Challenge, 16th Tee
Friday, July 14,
- 11:45 am First Round
- 5:30 pm: Korbel Hole-In-One Contest, 17th Hole
Saturday, July 15
10:45 am: Second Round
Sunday, July 16
- 10:45 am: Final Round
- 6 pm: Winner’s Trophy Presentation, 18 Green