"Anyways bummed to miss it!” - Paige Spiranac on why she is going to miss the 2023 American Century Championship 

Paige Spiranac revealed that she was not invited to this year's American Century Championship. Spiranac was in last year's field of the celebrity golf tournament in Nevada, United States.

This year's American Century Championship will take place from July 14 to July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The event is played every year to support charity organizations.

Spiranac, who finished T24 in last year's event, took to Instagram to reveal that she wasn't going to compete this year. She said:

"Everyone keeps asking if I’ll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but unfortunately, I didn’t get invited back. Was told I didn’t give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasn’t good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it!"

Paige Spiranac's Instagram story (Image via Instagram.com/_paige.renee)

Spiranac getting snubbed is surprising, as she is one of the most prominent golf personalities. With more than 3.8 million Instagram followers, she has a higher following than Tiger Woods. She also has more than 898K followers on Twitter.

Who is playing at the American Century Championship this year? Field explored

This year's field for the American Century Championship comprises prominent names from several fields, such as sports, politics, and art.

Former US Vice President Dan Quayle, actors like Don Cheadle and Chase Crawford, sports personalities like Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Annika Sorenstam, Josh Allen, Stephen Curry, and many others will be the highlights of the celebrity charity event.

Here's the field for the American Century Championship 2023:

Davante Adams

Marcus Allen

Ray Allen

Josh Allen

Canelo

Bret Baier

Ronde Barber

Nate Bargatze

Charles Barkley

Brian Baumgartner

Jerome Bettis

Jay Bilas

Tim Brown

Joe Buck

Reggie Bush

Derek Carr

Vince Carter

Don Cheadle

Roger Clemens

Chace Crawford

Dell Curry

Stephen Curry

Seth Curry

Vinny Del Negro

Jay Demarcus

Dylan Dreyer

John Elway

Marshall Faulk

Mardy Fish

Larry Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dexter Fowler

Dwight Freeney

Mike Golic

Robbie Gould

A.J. Hawk

Colin Jost

Travis Kelce

Alex Killorn

Zach Lavine

Hally Leadbetter

Jon Lester

Derek Lowe

Kyle Lowry

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Joe Mauer

Baker Mayfield

Pat Mcafee

Jim Mcmahon

Kevin Millar

The Miz

Mike Modano

Mark Mulder

John O'hurley

T.J. Oshie

Jake Owen

Joe Pavelski

Doug Pederson

Michael Peña

Patrick Peterson

Dan Quayle

Alfonso Ribeiro

Jerry Rice

Rob Riggle

Aaron Rodgers

Ray Romano

Tony Romo

Cc Sabathia

Jason Scheff

Harrison Smith

Alex Smith

Emmitt Smith

John Smoltz

Annika Sorenstam

Kathryn Tappen

Miles Teller

Larry The Cable Guy

Joe Theismann

Adam Thielen

Brian Urlacher

Shane Victorino

Mike Vrabel

Jack Wagner

Tim Wakefield

Demarcus Ware

David Wells

Jayson Werth

Andrew Whitworth

Charles Woodson

Steve Young

Schedule for the American Century Championship

Here's the schedule for the American Century Championship 2023 (all times ET):

Wednesday, July 12

11 am: Practice Rounds

Thursday, July 13

11 am: Practice Rounds

11 am - 4 pm: Korbel Long Drive Challenge, 16th Tee

Friday, July 14,

11:45 am First Round

5:30 pm: Korbel Hole-In-One Contest, 17th Hole

Saturday, July 15

10:45 am: Second Round

Sunday, July 16

10:45 am: Final Round

6 pm: Winner’s Trophy Presentation, 18 Green

Poll : 0 votes