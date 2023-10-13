Charity Golf Tournament sees dramatic $10,000 putt fail

Golf can be challenging at times. One of the most popular sports in the world among the affluent class. The sport is renowned for its serenity and tranquillity. But one needs to be ready to deal with such occurrences.

A golfer recently attempted to putt for $10,000 in a charity tournament, but he lipped out and lost the challenge. Near the hole, the golfer fired a shot. The ball rolled directly toward the hole but was unable to enter it.

The golfer's son shared the incident on Reddit, which quickly went viral on the internet. He wrote:

"My Dad played in a charity golf tournament yesterday and got picked to try a putt to win $10,000...."

As far as golf is known for its weird shots, professional tournaments have been a perfect stage for fans to witness some iconic, yet incredible shots from favourite players.

Bad shots in golf from the best players

Struggling to take a perfect shot is pretty normal in the game of golf. Sometimes even the top-ranked players make minor mistakes and miss perfect shots.

There have been countless situations over the years when professional golfers tried to take a shot but failed to sink the ball into the hole. At the 2020 US PGA Championship at Harding Park, Rickie Fowler, who was playing inside the cut line, struggled with his game on the 15th hole of the second round when he moved to flick in bogey. He dropped another shot two holes later and failed to cut.

At the 2014 Dubai Dessert Classic, Rory McIlroy made a horrendous shot. The Irishman attempted to take a high shot but struck a duck hook and the ball could barely travel 100 yards.

Ernie Els got unlucky with his game at the 2016 Masters in Augusta National. He tried to hit the ball several times and ended up with a quintuple bogey. During the 2015 Zurich Classic, Jason Day had a brutal lipped-out.

Six-time Major Champion Phil Mickelson struggled with his game at the 2013 Waste Management Open. On the 18th hole, his ball lipped out even after taking a perfect shot.