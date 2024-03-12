Congressional candidate claims Donald Trump beat two pro golfers: “He shot a 70 on 18 holes”

A Congressional candidate has claimed that former President Donald Trump recently beat the two professional golfers.

Trump is known for his love for golf, and his owned properties have hosted several LIV Golf events. Besides, he is often seen at the golf course playing a round or two of the game.

Recently, Donald Trump's former aide, Brian Jack, revealed that the former president had defeated two professionals. Jack, who is running for Congress, spoke about Trump at a recent rally in Rome, Georgia. He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"I’m not sure if I should say this. But just a few weeks ago, President Trump put to shame two professional golfers. I ain’t gonna mention their names, but just know he shot a 70 on 18 holes."

Jack didn't reveal the name of the course in his speech. Last year, the 77-year-old claimed that he had shot 67 at Bedminster in New Jersey and won the Senior Club Championship.

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents. Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don't. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor," he added.

Is Donald Trump a good golfer?

Donald Trump has a handicap of 2.5, as per the USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network). For the uninitiated, the handicap is a measure to define the player's level. A 2.5 handicap means that Trump can complete one round with a score of 2.5 strokes over par.

Expand Tweet

During the LIV Golf Bedminster 2022, Trump played a round with LIV Golf professionals Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Following the round, he praised the former president's skills. He said, as per Golfweek:

"He's actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well. It was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether passed or sitting, it's just an honor, no matter who it is."

Trump seems to share a great relationship with LIV and has so far hosted five of their events across two seasons. This year too, the Trump-owned course in Doral, Miami will host the event.