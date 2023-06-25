Diksha Dagar triumphs at Czech Ladies Open, becomes Indian golfer with second most LET titles

Promising Indian golfer Diksha Dagar secured a remarkable victory at the Czech Ladies Open on Sunday, June 25. The Czech Ladies Open is Dagar's second title on the Ladies European Tour (LET). She is only behind Aditi Ashok (four) in terms of Indian golfers with LET titles.

In the 2021 edition of the tournament, Dagar came close to the win with a T4 finish before she represented India at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dagar cruised to a four-shot win with a comfortable outing on the final day, having started Sunday's proceedings with a five-shot lead.

Diksha Dagar now has two individual LET victories

The left-handed golfer won her first title on the Ladies European Tour at the Investec Women's South African Open in March 2019. She was also part of the winning team at the Aramco Team Series in London in 2021.

After the Czech Ladies Open triumph, Dagar now boasts two individual LET victories and a total of nine Top-10 finishes. Surprisingly, four of these nine Top-10 finishes were achieved this season alone by Dagar.

Dagar's final round showcased her composure as she carded a 69, which included four birdies and one bogey throughout the week. Maintaining consistency, she dispatched a bogey-free 65 on Day 2 of the event.

Despite the fact that Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab made a valiant charge on the final day, she fell short, shooting a 64. She started her day nine shots behind Diksha Dagar and finished in second place at 9-under. On the other hand, Frenchwoman Celine Herbin finished third at 8-under.

Diksha Dagar's impressive performance has come after a series of Top-10 finishes, underlining her constant progress and growing confidence. Her success at the Czech Ladies Open confirms her position among the top Indian golfers, pursuing in the footsteps of Aditi Ashok, who was the first Indian to prevail on the LET.

Poll : 0 votes