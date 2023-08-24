Gordon Sargent awarded Mark H. McCormack medal for Best Male Amateur Golfer

Each year, golf produces many exciting talents that go on to dominate the sport and create lucrative records. Gordon Sargent is touted to be one such prodigy and his performance this year has garnered him huge acclaim. The amateur golfer had a great season this year and for his performances he was awarded the prestigious Mark H. McCormack medal.

The iconic medal is presented annually to the best amateur golfer of the season by the Royal and Ancient golf club of St. Andrews. Sargent is currently the leading male in the 2023 World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The McCormack medal also guarantees a fair share of privileges. Interestingly, Amateur golfer Gordon Sargent will be exempted into the 2024 US Open and the 2024 Open Championship. Aditionally, the 20-year old is also the first amateur since Aaron Baddeley in 2000 to accept an invitation for the iconic Masters Tournament in April.

His journey to the top of Amateur golf has been interesting. Sargent won the NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship while being a student of Vanderbilt University. Gordon Sargent has been the best amateur in the world since February 2023 and also featured for the 2023 US Open as a low amateur.

Gordon Sargent was honored after receiving the Mark H. McCormack medal

Many prominent golfers have won the Mark H. McCormack medal and Gordon Sargent is extremely proud to be a part of that list. The 20-year old Alabama born golfer stated that he was proud to be the current winner of the award and felt great after reaching his goal.

Sargent expressed the exalting moment via a statement, saying:

“It’s really special to have won the McCormack Medal, especially when you see the names of the golfers who have won it before, and everything that comes along with it, including the major exemptions."

Sargent added:

“This achievement definitely means a lot to me. It’s a goal that I’ve had set for a while, and it gives me a lot of confidence now that I’ve achieved it. I’m really honored to be receiving the medal.”

Gordon Sargent has firmly placed himself in a prime position after winning the McCormack medal. The best amateur golfer in the world will compete at the big stage next season and will try to take on the professionals and the veterans of the game.