"He runs in the same circles as a lot of people that I know" - Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on potential new boss in golf

Rory McIlroy is currently playing at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and is ranked T17 on the leaderboard. However, after completing the first round of play at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, the Northern Irish golfer shared his views on the golf's potential new boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Amid of the partnership news between the PGA Tour, PIF and the DP World Tour, McIlroy has been sharing his thoughts on the merger. In the post round interview of RBC Canadian Open, he shared that he knows Al-Rumayyan, the directory of Public Investor Fund.

Rory McIlroy shared the instance when he met Yasir Al-Rumayyan. He also added that he and the PIF director share a lot of same circle of people. He added,

"I know Yasir. So I played a pro-am with Yasir in Dubai a few years ago. And then I’ve seen him, I was with him at a Formula 1 race randomly a couple years ago in Austin. I saw him in Dubai at the end of last year. He sort of, he runs in the same circles as a lot of people that I know."

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open (via Getty Images)

Yasir Al-Rumayyan will serve as the chairman of the new profit company that will be formed by the merger of the PGA Tour, the PIF, and the DP World Tour. However, the current PGA commissioner Jay Monahan will take the role of CEO in the new profit entity.

Rory McIlroy says that the potential new golf boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan is an 'avid golfer'

During the post round interview of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy praised the golfing skills of Al Rumayyan, the PIF Director. He added that the latter is fond of golf.

"I would say he’s an avid golfer. I think he really does like the game of golf. He likes playing it," said Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy, who had been one of the biggest anit-LIV Golf voices, will surely look have an interesting relationship with the potential new boss of golf, Al Rumayyan. However, he had been praising the latter since the news of merger has arrived.

"He’s a very impressive man. Harvard Business School, runs 700 or 800 billions worth of dollars, and invested in a ton of different companies. He’s a very smart, impressive man," said McIlroy in the post-round press conference.

The RBC Canadian Open defendiang champion is currently having a decent time at the tournament. Although, he still stands on the T17 position on the leaderboard and will look to look gain momentum in round 2.

What are the current details of the PGA x PIF merger?

The PGA Tour, PIF, and the DP World Tour decided to partner together to unify and stabilize the game of professional golf. Jimmy Dunne, who is considered as the prime negotiator in the deal, has made it clear that the existence of PGA tour will be unaffected.

However, Dunne also said that PIF is entering the deal as a minor investor. The PIF Director Yasir Al-Rumayyan will serve as the chairman of the new unnamed golf enitity.

The American golf circuit will have comparatively more people on the Board of Directors. Simply, this means that the PGA Tour will still run the new golf entity.

Poll : 0 votes