"Helluva comeback" "Sensational" - Fans applaud Rose Zhang for winning the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup

Fans on social media have reacted to Rose Zhang winning her second LPGA Tour event at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. The tournament concluded on Sunday, May 12, with Zhang winning the event by two strokes.

She entered the final round sitting in second position, trailing behind Madelene Sagstrom and shot 66 in the fourth round to emerge victorious at the tournament.

Having turned pro in 2023, it was Rose Zhang's second win on the LPGA Tour. She started her professional career pretty smoothly, winning her debut event. However, she then struggled with her game. In the 2024 season, Zhang missed the cut in two events but bounced back at last week's event.

The LPGA Tour shared a post on Rose Zhang's amazing triumph on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Rose Zhang notches her second LPGA Tour win."

Fans jumped into the comments section to praise Rose Zhang for her resounding victory.

"Helluva comeback," wrote a fan.

"Sensational! 2nd win! looking for 3rd now!!!" commented another fan.

"What a comeback to win the tournament, Congrats roseee," wrote another user.

"Great win, great tournament, too bad everyone is watching old men play golf instead of the LPGA great golf this afternoon," jotted another fan.

Rose Zhang started the 2024 LPGA Tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she tied for seventh place. She then played at the Fir Hills Seri PAK Championship and tied for 22nd place, but then went on to miss the cut at the Ford Championship.

Zhang finished in a tie for fifth place at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. She struggled with her game during the first major of the year at The Chevron Championship, where she missed the cut. She played fairly well at the JM Eagles LA Championship, tied for 32nd place, and then won the Cognizant Founders Cup.

"I'm still shaking right now"- Rose Zhang on her second LPGA Tour victory

Zhang shot a bogey-free round on Sunday, May 12, at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. The American golfer started her game with two back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. She added two more pairs of consecutive birdies on the back nine to score 66.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 20-year-old golfer opened up about her victory, saying (via BBC.com):

"I'm still shaking right now, but I never gave up. I always knew that I had something in me to just grind it out and enjoy the time against an extremely solid player."

Rose Zhang started her professional journey in May 2023 and later went on to win the Mizuho Americas Open, in what was her debut LPGA Tour event. She defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a sudden-death playoff to win her maiden Tour event.

At the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, she again displayed exemplary performance and won the tournament. Madelene Sagstrom settled in second place, followed by Gabriela Ruffels. Xiyu Lin settled in a tie for fourth place with Peiyun Chein and Ruoning Yin. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda, who was looking for her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour win, settled in a tie for seventh place at the Cognizant Founders Cup.