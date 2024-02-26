How many OWGR spots did Jake Knapp jump after his 2024 Mexico Open win? Ranking explored

Jake Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday. The 29-year-old American golfer beat Finland’s Sami Valimaki at the Vidanta Vallarta golf club in Mexico. The win saw the PGA Tour rookie take $1,458,000 from the event’s $8,100,000 purse along with 500 FedEx Cup points. He jumped an incredible 49 places in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Knapp is currently 52nd (his best OWGR rank to date) on OWGR. Notably, he had started the season ranked 174th. He made his pro season debut in January at the Sony Open in Hawaii and finished T70. However, he dropped two places at 176th after missing the 36-hole cut at The American Express. He then made a stellar comeback to finish T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January.

Expand Tweet

Knapp shared T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open alongside Stephan Jäger and Nate Lashley. The big finish saw him jump 71 spots to sit 105th on the OWGR table. He slowly climbed his way up despite being in his rookie season and is now sitting 52nd after his career-best outing at the Mexico Open. He took Adam Schenk’s spot and pushed him down two places on the rankings list.

It is pertinent to note that Knapp wasn’t a favorite to win the Mexico Open. The former Korn Ferry Tour star came into the event with a +3500 pre-tournament odds at GolfBet. However, he beat the likes of Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Pendrith, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry and Ryan Fox, among others, to take the win on Sunday.

Jake Knapp wins the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jake Knapp closed the final round with an even-par 71 to beat Sami Valimaki and win the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The 29-year-old rookie, who took an early lead on Saturday, lost a four-shot lead in seven holes on Sunday. However, he held on with a remarkable short game and finished at 19-under 265. He won on only his fifth start of the PGA Tour season.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, with the win, Knapp bagged the $1,458,000 winner’s paycheck from the $8,100,000 purse. Apart from the prize money and points, the Californian golfer won exemptions into multiple events, including the remaining five $20 million Signature Events, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Here is a quick recap of Jake Knapp’s top-10 results over the years (including the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and Canada Tour):

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: 1 (PGA Tour)

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: T3 (PGA Tour)

2019 Canada Life Open: 1 (Canada Tour)

2019 GolfBC Championship: 1 (Canada Tour)

2022 CRMC Championship presented by Gertens: 1 (Canada Tour)

2022 Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist: 2 (Canada Tour)

2019 HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: 2 (Canada Tour)

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: 5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

With a win already under his belt, it’ll be interesting to see how Jake Knapp fares at the end of this season.