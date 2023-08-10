“I couldn't say yes fast enough” - Jay Monahan opens on the addition of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour policy board

Tiger Woods was named the latest addition to the PGA Tour Policy Board earlier this month. The legendary golfer took on the role of Players Director, becoming the sixth Player Director in the circuit’s 11-member policy board. The decision was welcomed by players and officials alike, including PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour chief on Wednesday commented on the August 1 announcement and said that Woods’ rise to power on the board was imminent. He said that he “couldn't say yes fast enough.”

Jay Monahan said on Wednesday at TPC Southwind, as quoted by the Golf channel:

“I couldn't say yes fast enough, because he's essentially been, in a certain way, in that role behind the scenes. I think it's a tremendous statement, and it gives our players great confidence to know that he's in that spot.”

It is pertinent to note that the decision to appoint Woods to the circuit’s policy board was taken after a 41-member players group, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, reportedly wrote to Monahan demanding action.

The golfers, shocked by last month’s announcement of a framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, had voiced the need for a player representative like Woods on the board.

Commenting on the appointment, Monahan further added that the ace golfer was “going to be very involved” in the Tour’s functioning going forward.

He added:

“Tiger Woods doesn't do anything lightly, and so he's going to be very involved. He already is, and I expect as we go forward that will only continue. He brings a level of accountability to what he does every single day, and I think he'll bring a level of accountability to us alongside his fellow player directors that will ultimately get us to the right place.”

Rory McIlroy dubs Tiger Woods a 'great addition' to the policy board

Apart from Monahan, several players were also ecstatic about Tiger Woods’ latest role. Fellow player director Rory McIlroy dubbed Woods a “great addition” to the circuit’s board.

The Irishman said:

“It's a great addition. The player over the last 20 years that's left the biggest legacy on the game, for him to be involved in the discussions around the future of professional golf and what that may look like I think is very important.

Tiger has stepped up for all of us on Tour, and I think he realizes that the players that are on the policy board were trying to play regular golf, and at the same time try to navigate all these different things, as well. He's maybe got a little more time on his hands than we do.”

It is pertinent to note Tiger Woods’ appointment to the board also provided a breather for Jay Monahan, who came under public scrutiny over PGA Tour’s deal with PIF. Much like players, the fans had also called for transparency in the circuit’s functioning.