“I went to YouTube and typed Tyrrell Hatton funny moments” - Aaron Rai shares how he coped with the dismay of missing Mexico Open cut

English golfer Aaron Rai recently shared that a funny Tyrrell Hatton video on YouTube helped him cheer up after he missed the cut at the Mexico Open earlier this year.

In an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Rai recalled that he went to his hotel room after missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta and searched for Hatton's funny video and that immediately cheered him up. He said:

"You know, you say that I'm probably on the opposite of what Tyrrell is and try not to get that emotional on golf course. But after the Mexico Championship this year, I missed the cut, I felt so and I went back to the hotel room to feel better. I went to YouTube and typed Tyrrell Hatton funny moments."

Aaron Rai mentioned the title of the video which he first saw and, later on, added that watching the video was the best 10 minutes he has ever spent.

"The first video that came up was that one of a 'Tell me that's the worst shot you have ever seen' and immediately, I felt so better. And that's the best 10 minutes that I ever spent in my life," Rai said.

The SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio shared a video of the interview on their Twitter handle. Have a look here:

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Catch more funny moments on Hitting the Green w/ @JasonSobelTAN & @ESPNCaddie LIVE Mon-Wed (2p-4p) on SXM 92 The only way Aaron Rai could take his mind off of missing the cut at The Mexico Championship was by watching @TyrrellHatton funny moments on YouTube 🤣Catch more funny moments on Hitting the Green w/ @JasonSobelTAN & @ESPNCaddie LIVE Mon-Wed (2p-4p) on SXM 92 pic.twitter.com/ZSS4zVRPqh

Earlier in the video, the host questioned Tyrrell Hatton about the maddest incident he has ever experienced in a golf tournament. The English golfer replied:

"That happens quite frequently, so they just kind of merge into one. I have a few moments where it's like, internally just tends and then you feel like you got a lot of stars. And that's when you just need to call it a day. "

Hatton also shared an incident about the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2019, when he asked his caddie if he ever saw a worse shot that the one he just hit. The caddie straightforwardly said, 'No'.

Hatton described:

"It came out of nowhere. I know, I didn't event appreciate and didn't even realize that what I kind of said. It's just flew out off the gates, he didn't even lie. But then a lot of people loved it, but, see there's a small group who didn't like it. But, yeah, whatever!"

Will Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?

Both the English golfers have qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs this season and will be seen at the TPC Southwind from August 10.

Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton finished on 65th and 17th positions, respectively. While the latter is way up in the rankings, the scenario can change after the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023.

Here are the top 15 players in the FedEx Cup rankings:

1 - Jon Rahm

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory Mcllroy

4 - Max Homa

5 - Wyndham Clark

6 - Brian Harman

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Keegan Bradley

9 - Rickie Fowler

10 - Tony Finau

11 - Jason Day

12 - Nick Taylor

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Tom Kim

15 - Sepp Straka

The FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 will be follwed by the BMW Championship 2023 and will feature a field of top-50 ranked golfers.