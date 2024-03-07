“It’s a hard one to swallow” - PGA Tour pros' candid reactions to LIV Golf merger news featured in Full Swing Season 2

The 2023 PGA Tour season has been a rollercoaster ride. Late in the year, the PGA Tour announced a merger with LIV Golf which left the world of golf in shock, fans and pros alike. With the recent release of Full Swing Season 2, PGA Tour pros expressed their opinions about the situation.

The first two episodes of the season saw some of the biggest PGA Tour pros including Rory McIlroy speak about the shocking way in which everyone got to know. Mcllroy said (via Golf Monthly):

"What happened? How did you get from not knowing this guy (Yasir Al-Rumayyan) and not meeting this guy to signing what is probably the biggest deal in the history of professional golf? What happened? You’re telling us that these guys (LIV) are almost like the enemy to you’re partnering with them. It’s a hard one to swallow."

The announcement came just ahead of the Ryder Cup announcement, and it evoked some drastic reactions. Justin Thomas said:

“What the f***? There’s clearly more to this other than 'it’s just a merger.' Nobody knows anything and there’s just so many unanswered questions. And I’m just trying to get answers like everybody else.”

The PGAT and LIV Golf's agreement has not yet come to fruition, but there are reports that the agreement will be completed before the Masters.

Current update on PGA Tour and LIV Golf's framework agreement

LIV Golf and PGAT have been at odds with each other for the last two years. After several lawsuits and countersuits, in quite a shock, both leagues decided to call for peace. They announced the merger and creation of a newer, larger entity known as PGA Tour Enterprises.

The framework agreement for the same was expected to be completed by December 31, 2023. PGAT commissioner Jay Monahan said via CBS:

"While we had initially set a deadline of December 31, 2023, to reach an agreement, we are working to extend our negotiations into next year based on the progress we have made to date."

The PGAT recently signed a deal with SSG for a $3 billion investment in the for-profit entity. The PGA Tour and LIV Golf continue to work together on a framework agreement, which is now expected to be completed before the 2024 Masters.